Gift Ideas for the Outdoorsy Man in Your Life

For a person of taste who stays on the move, gift ideas that are pragmatic, classicly styled and built to last.

RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike $1,399, Rad Power Bikes, SLC

Men’s Skycrest Insulated Snap Shirt $185, Stio, Park City

IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Spitfire Steel 41MM $7,400, O.C. Tanner Jewelers, SLC and Park City

The James Brand Redstone Knife $89, The Stockist, SLC

GRID Antimicrobial Copper Wallet $55, Man Up, SLC

Saxon 18K Rose Gold Double Link Napa Leather Bracelet by Walters Faith $990, O.C. Tanner Jewelers

The Wasatch Box (Glass and Coaster Set) $234, North Drinkware

ESKAPE 20 Kanvas Backback $259, Kuhl

Explore Wasatch in the Winter

With your upgraded gear, navigating Utah’s plethora of outdoor winter adventures is a breeze. Read on for the complete guide to Salt Lake City, Ogden and Park City.

BASECAMP #1: SALT LAKE CITY

The two largest canyons within the mountains that tower above Salt Lake City City, Big and Little Cottonwood, are your access to four of Utah’s most famed ski resorts—Brighton/Solitude in Big Cottonwood and Alta/Snowbird in Little Cottonwood. Each canyon has its own vibe that derives from the landscape itself, which, in turn, influences how the resorts make use of the terrain. Big Cottonwood is a wider canyon with more gradual walls, meaning Brighton and Solitude feature wider runs and, for the most part, more gradual inclines. Little Cottonwood, on the other hand, is much more narrow and steep which informs Alta’s and Snowbird’s reputations for steep and, for the most part, narrow runs. (Read On)

BASECAMP #2: PARK CITY

Park City is a world-renowned ski destination and the home of Park City Mountain (the resort) and Deer Valley, both situated near the actual town of Park City and its lively Historic Main Street and iconic town lift (serving Park City Mountain). Lodging and nightlife abound, drawing visitors from around the world in every season. (Read On)

BASECAMP #3: OGDEN

The secret is out about Utah’s second city and its easy-to-access resorts—Snowbasin, Nordic Valley and Powder Mountain. In fact, even though both are farther from Salt Lake, they are often easier to get to than Park City and the Cottonwoods when snarled up with traffic. Ogden is the yin to Salt Lake’s clean-cut yang. Ogden-ites pride themselves on their town’s outsider status. Redneck rebels, tattooed, bearded hipsters and hard-drinking old timers all mingle on 25th street where you can play at night after a day on the slopes. (Read On)

Get the latest on arts and entertainment in and around Utah. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.