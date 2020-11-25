Sure, sure, holidays are synonymously linked with gift-giving. But if we’ve taken in anything from 2020 (or the Grinch), perhaps there is something more to all of this. Take the deeper dive into less material matter and more thoughtfulness. Here’s a switch: Give yourself some good karma. These gift ideas will give back way more than any scarf or air-fryer ever will.

For the adventurer: Support the National Park Service and buy an annual park pass. Not only does this give a reason to visit parks and make memories, but the fee keeps the parks running. Don’t have time to hit the road? Donate to the NPS in honor of your adventurous loved one, or any of these local environmental groups:

Utah Chapter Sierra Club utah.sierraclub.org

HEAL Utah healutah.org

Save Our Canyons saveourcanyons.org

Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance suwa.org

For the animal lover: Want to help animals in need and bring a smile to your loved ones’ faces? Adopt or foster a furry friend from Best Friends Animal Society or Nuzzles. Not ready to take that step in your relationship? No sweat. Both orgs accept loving donations.

For the foodie: 12 percent of Utahns don’t know where their next meal will come from. Instead of a dinner date, why not go on a grocery store date? Take your loved one out to the grocery store and fight hunger by purchasing and donating non-perishable food items to the Utah Food Bank.

For the artist: Support the arts and art educational programs by donating, volunteering or becoming a member at any of the local art museums such as:

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art utahmoca.org

Utah Museum of Fine Arts umfa.utah.edu

The Leonardo umfa.utah.edu

