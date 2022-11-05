Ask the Experts: Courtney Robbins

What could be better than man’s best friend protecting you, your home, and your children? Nothing, say the pros at Global K9 Protection Services. Owner and trainer Courtney Robbins combines her military and tactical experience with 25+ years of dog training skills to give her clients ultimate protection.

“We are sought out worldwide for our highly trained (and social) family and personal protection dogs, as well as for our Super Puppy Breeding Program,” says Robbins. “We take pride in our ability to give clients a new level of safety and comfort in their home.”

Robbins has been working with dogs since the age of 10, but truly turned the passion into a career following high school when she headed to an accredited dog school. While she was training there, the 9/11 attacks shook the nation, compelling her to join the military. Robbins joined as a military police officer, became one of the first-ever National Guard K9 Handlers, and graduated with distinguished honor graduate in the MWD Handlers Course. She has served with K9 units in many capacities, including explosives detection, security forces, and as a private contractor in Afghanistan securing the US Embassy

Courtney and her dogs have worked alongside local, state, and federal agencies on various missions to protect officials from government officials, to the Pope and the President of the United States.

Following those high-profile missions, Robbins has now put her military training skills to use in the next chapter of her career with dogs. She now specializes in training elite protection canines for law enforcement, professional athletes, and royalty, and is primed to provide the same service for your family.

Q&A

How much is a personal protection dog?

“Pricing depends on the level of training that is needed. A full training program can run anywhere from $14,000 to $60,000 and above. We offer all levels of training, customized to meet each client’s needs. Sometimes that means obedience or service dog training, and others it looks like police K9 procurement and detection drills.”

What can customers expect when they visit your business?

“Families bringing their dogs to us or shopping for a protection animal will find a new level of professionalism and discipline here, that starts with cleanliness and organization. On top of discipline, our dogs are happy and healthy because they are getting the most effective and individualized training. We are constantly improving our facility and programs by seeking out the latest methods of training.”

Will you travel?

“Absolutely! We can send puppies from our breeding program to any home in the world and have trained dogs globally. Don’t let distance be a barrier to the best training your dog can receive.”

Global K9 Protection Services

10950 Missionary Ridge Rd., Bon Aqua, TN

Globalk9protection.com

615-339-7959

