The season of the paleo diet with zero carbs and squat-lifting is upon us. Is heavy lifting your idea of getting summer-ready?

We suggest something lighter—test out a new recreation that may be a more enjoyable one. Remember kite-ing? Sure you do. And while you could pick up a kite at most retail shops, we have a local one that carries them all—little ones, big ones, ones you can boogie on or sail the waves of a lake. If they make it, according to Kent Kingston owner and kite-ying enthusiast of A Wind of Change in North Salt Lake, his shop probably has it.

Best places to fly kites around SLC: • Sugar House Park • Bonneville Shoreline Trail • Legacy Park, North

Along with kites, Kent created a series of lessons that go over the basics such as kite etiquette and safety, wind knowledge and kite designs to get you out and upward. If you’re wishing to take on a bigger, more challenging kite like a land sailer or kite board (which can rip along at 15 to 25 mph on land or air, but can reach 40), or a high tech dual-line bar control stunt kite (hit somebody at high speed and you’re in trouble)—we highly suggest private lessons. Kent can offer those as well.