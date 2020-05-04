Seriously, dude, what is it with all the CBD? For those living under rocks, you may not be noticing the outcropping and variety of CBD (retail, spas and local farmer’s markets). And when did mainstream America start turning the dial toward being okay with a substance that once was vilified?

We can blame this partially on the cannabis Sativa plant. Apparently our bodies are hard-wired with cannabinoid receptors, known as our endocannabinoid system which helps to regulate pain, appetite, immune function, mood and more. CBD acts like a key, unlocking the receptors in the body’s own innate EC system.

Yet again, nature already knew something that we didn’t. In the cannabis plant, there are over 100 cannabidiols. Of these, CBD and THC grab all the attention. For those who are leery of the possibility of using a CBD product and getting “high”—don’t be. CBD products are somewhat regulated and are only supposed to have less than three percent THC, and CBD does not cause psychoactive effects. It has been reported to help regulate pain, reduce seizures in epileptics and diminish the inflammation associated with arthritis.