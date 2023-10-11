Explore New Terrain with Gravel Biking

“I want to ride my bicycle; I want to ride my bike!” Those classic lyrics by Freddie Mercury are as true for me today as they were when I first learned to ride on my lilac, banana seat cruiser—glitter tassels spewing from the handlebars.

I don’t speak gearhead; I don’t know the names or specs of all the latest and greatest bikes or accessories. The feel, comfort, fit and look of equipment is more my speed, and I love to talk about that.

I first got serious about biking in college, riding an early-generation mountain bike (with Rock Shox). I rode that cute, three-toned bike all over and even won a few races.

When I found road cycling, riding with groups made me faster and more efficient. Training for rides like LoToJa and the Triple Bypass required significant time on the saddle, which I could afford during my 20s and 30s. I loved losing my mind to the long stretches of road in Cache Valley and Kamas. Exploring farm country, watching the sprinklers on the fields during sunset—and the occasional tussle with a dog—all gave me strength, endurance and meditative time.

A custom-designed gravel bike is hand-assembled in the Moots Cycle factory in Steamboat Springs, Colo. Photo by Devon Balet, courtesy Moots Cycles and Uphill Pursuits

I purchased a cross bike next—think road frame with beefier tires. I entered a couple of cross-bike races, and my eyes were opened again. I loved the obstacle courses and the challenge of muddy conditions. Then came 40. I sold my mountain bikes, kept my pretty roadie, bought a cruiser and taught my kids how to ride bikes. Time kept getting the best of me. I didn’t have the hours to cruise the roads and hills like I once did. I’d get a generous workout pulling my twins, but I craved the freedom and burn of longer rides and open spaces, some dirt and isolated trails. The answer was—yes–yet another bike, this time, a gravel bike.

Besides long cruising rides on rolling dirt and gravel roads, our author has also started exploring the gravel bike racing scene. Photo by Devon Balet, courtesy Moots Cycles and Uphill Pursuits

My nephew Dan Jenkins (Uphill Pursuits) is a madman cyclist who has some major notches in his belt—including the grueling 100-mile Leadville Trail mountain bike ride in Colorado. I called him a few years ago to discuss which next gear option would fit my desires. Dan had some resources and, even better, the firsthand knowledge to build me the perfect feeling gravel bike. He knows I like a little sass, so he even found a frame with the words “Pedal Damn It” right on the top tube for motivation. I took the new pretty bike out for a few easy spins and was instantly in love. It had the feel of my speedy road cycle, combined with sturdy tires and frame.The new wheels had their first trip to Torrey, Utah. The gravel bike, I discovered immediately, was perfect for running into town for coffee and exploring back roads. I started looking for more trips and researching local places to take my newest ride out. The list is full of opportunities. Utah, as we know, is webbed with trails and places to explore—Jeremy Ranch, Midway, Stansbury or Fish Lake, for starters.

A Moots Cycle designed by Uphill Pursuits for our author has the inspiring words “Pedal Damn It” on its top tube.

These past three years, my new bike has renewed my love for the sport and motivataed me to travel, bike with my kids and get the exercise endorphins I craved from my earlier bike races and long road ride sessions. The good news? There are endless bicycle options for all types of riders. I’m happy to report the sport still has me hooked and ever searching for more excuses to say “I want to ride my bicycle.”

So, Mary, What Exactly is Gravel Biking?

Sure thing! Gravel biking is like taking your regular bike and saying, “Hey, let’s ditch the smooth pavement and head off-road.” Instead of being stuck with cars on paved roads, you can tackle those unpaved, gravelly paths.

Think of it as a fun mix between road biking and mountain biking and far less grueling than the latter. You get the speed and efficiency of road cycling but with wider tires for better grip on uneven terrain.

Gravel bikes are designed to handle the rough stuff. They’ve got sturdy frames, slightly different geometry, and beefier tires than your typical road bike. The best part is the sense of adventure that comes with gravel biking. You can explore all sorts of places that cars can’t reach, like hidden trails, forest paths and beautiful countryside roads, far from buzzing traffic.

