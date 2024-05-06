Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 to open at PMT

As improbable as it seems, Leo Tolstoy’s 1869 novel War and Peace has been turned into a Broadway musical. The production, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, originally opened on Broadway in 2016 and starred Josh Groban. The production has finally made its way to Utah and will open at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theater on May 10, 2024.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, this hit Broadway Show will have you swooning through imperialist Russia on a vodka-soaked wild ride. This story encompasses love and lust, and everything that comes with it. From rogues to redemption, dancing to dueling Tolstoy’s epic tome has it all and is strangely charming converted to musical form.

Natasha is visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiance, Andrey. While feeling lonely and uneasy about the engagement, she is seduced by Anatole Kuragin. Anatole, who is married, ruins Natasha’s position in the community with the scandal and her engagement. The misanthropic Pierre Bezukhov may be the only compassionate person to help redeem her standing. But can he get past his own lonely, internal struggles?

Leo Tolstoy was an esteemed Russian writer. Possibly, one of the most influential authors of his time. He received nominations for the Nobel Prize in Literature consistently from 1902 to 1906, and for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1901, 1902, and 1909. War and Peace is one of his most notable works; often credited as a pinnacle of realist fiction, some critics even called it “the greatest of all novels.” (You may disagree if you had to slog through it during college.)

This production is a musical. This show is full of musical numbers. On stage, there will be a cast of 20 amazing actors; So, come ready to see some triple threats (excellent singing, dancing, and acting). The score of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 merges Russian Folk, Classical, Indie Rock, and EDM influences. Dave Malloy, the score’s writer and orchestrator, has written 14 musicals. His long list of awards speaks for itself, but this particular show has to be one of his biggest achievements. The New York Times called it “the most innovative and best new musical to open on Broadway since Hamilton!” Looking forward to seeing it for myself.

What: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 When: May 10 through 25, 2024; Monday through Saturday

May 10 through 25, 2024; Monday through Saturday Where: Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, SLC

Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, SLC Tickets: $55-79 ($5 extra, if purchased at the door) and are available at pioneertheatre.org or by calling PTC’s Box Office at (801)581-6961.

