1. The Drybar— Sugar House: Braiding one’s hair or taking on a radical updo is difficult

(if not nigh impossible) to do yourself, so if that’s the look you want, having it done is a bit of a luxury but the best way to go. ($45-90.) My stylist earned every penny because she had to power through my extremely thick hair, using styling products to protect from heat damage, and flat iron to fully straighten. It was far from my everyday look, but I did enjoy it. My hair felt so soft, shiny and smooth that my friends/daughters had to touch it in disbelief.

21133 E. Wilmington Ave., SLC, 385-429-5334, thedrybar.com

2. Blo Dry Bar: Once in awhile, isn’t it nice to let someone take over and

do the heavy hairstyle lifting? Take a load off your shoulders, arms, wrists and hands and let the folks at the Blo Dry Bar take on your next full blowout, classic up-do or create a fancy fishtail braid.

202 E. Wilmington Ave. Suite 150, SLC, 801-466-2090, blomedry.com

3. STYLD’ Blow Dry Bar: This studio space is inside Trolley Square and along with styling, you can add on getting your makeup done or weaving in hair extensions. Always wanted to go long or add in some volume? This season is the time to bring out your inner Cher.

602 E. 500 South, SLC, 801- 609-7718, styldblowdrybar.com

