Halloween, the best holiday in my opinion (mostly because I love having a reason to dress up as Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction and eat endless amounts of Twix), will unfortunately be a lot different this year due to covid-19. Classic door-to-door trick or treating has been altered to be covid-friendly and those annual Halloween costume parties will have to be reimagined or canceled.

According to the CDC the safest way to trick or treat is to:

Stay at least 6 feet apart from other trick or treaters

Wear a mask. Costume masks DO NOT COUNT . Make a cloth mask a part of your costume!

Sanitize hands before and after handling treats

If you’re giving out Halloween treats, be sure to do it outdoors

Set up a station outside with individually bagged treats for trick or treaters to take

Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before eating any treats

Not feeling comfortable taking your kids trick or treating? Hide little treats around the house or yard and have a Halloween scavenger hunt! Instead of indoor Halloween parties/typical Halloween activities, try these alternative ideas:

Carve pumpkins outside with your friends – 6 feet apart

Do a corn maze

Have a spooky Halloween movie night with the people you already live with and/or tell your friends to join a “watch party” and watch scary movies together while apart.

OR go see a scary drive-in movie at SLFS Motor Cinema (buy tickets in advance, they sell fast!)

Host a virtual costume party

Have an outdoor costume contest

These precautions might not sound as thrilling as our traditional Halloween festivities, but they are the best substitutes we have to keep everyone safe and healthy while still celebrating one of the best holidays of the year.

Have a safe and spooky Halloween and remember to shop local for all your Halloween treats and treasures and support small businesses:

