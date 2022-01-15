Wait For It: ‘Hamilton’ SLC Performances Set To Resume Jan. 18

If you have a ticket to see the touring Broadway performance of Hamilton at the Eccles Theater this week (Jan. 12–16), hang onto it. While they haven’t revealed the plan just yet, Broadway Across America said in a statement that they are working to reschedule those postponed performances and honor those tickets. In other words, you’re not going to miss your shot to see Hamilton at home.

Now that we’ve got the obligatory Hamilton pun out of the way, the statement on the Salt Lake County Arts & Culture site reads in full:

“We regret to inform you that all performances from Jan. 12–16, 2022 have been postponed due to positive breakthrough COVID cases within the company of Hamilton. We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change has caused ticket holders. Please hold onto your tickets while we work to reschedule the show. There is no other action needed on your part at this time. Details will be sent to you by email as soon as they’re available. At this time, all future performances of Hamilton next week (Jan. 18-23, 2022) will go on as planned.”

Salt Lake City Hamilton fans are not alone in having COVID ruin their plans. The Hamilton production in Los Angeles had to cancel performances due to COVID cases, set to resume Feb. 9 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

“And Peggy” Company performs Hamilton at the Eccles Theater with Julius Thomas III as Hamilton (Photo copyright Joan Marcus)

By now, the smash-hit hip-hop musical has already climbed to the peak of its popularity, when people might have killed over tickets to see the original Broadway cast perform. So, we all know the story: Founding father Alexander Hamilton was an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. After a meteoric rise followed by a tragic fall, the titular Hamilton is shot and killed in a duel by frenemy Aaron Burr.

A recording of a performance by the original cast is available for anyone with a Disney+ subscription to watch, anytime, but Hamilton continues to draw crowds to the touring Broadway shows (even amidst the spread of the Omicron COVID variant), packing theaters across the country—a demonstration of its impressive staying power. And that means a lot of people who are headed to the Eccles Theater have already seen or heard the original in some form or fashion and can compare the two shows.

Rick Negron as King George in HAMILTON at the Eccles (photo copyright Joan Marcus)

The Hamilton company performing at the Eccles Theater infuses the show with a fresh and buzzing energy, hitting the dance steps as well as they’re hitting the notes and lyrics. Julius Thomas III (Hamilton) embodies the hungry young upstart with big dreams and a big mouth. Stepping up that night, DeAundre’ Woods,, soulful and earnest, strikes a pitch-perfect contrast as Hamilton’s foil—the more restrained and contemplative Aaron Burr. The two are electric on stage together and serve as the heart of a well-oiled show that moves at an almost dizzying clip.

Other highlights of the performance include Rick Negron’s King George (pictured), who appears to be having the most delightful time with the ridiculousness of the solo spotlight, glittering costume and catchy number “You’ll Be Back.”

Darnell Abraham as George Washington was an audience favorite, practically vibrating the walls of the Eccles with the authority and deep timbre of his low notes.

Also worth a mention: the satisfying harmonies and big belting voices of the Schuyler sisters, played that night by Victoria Ann Scovens (Eliza), Marja Harmon (Angelica) and Milika Cherée (and Peggy).

Everyone on stage, from principles to ensemble, rises to the occasion. Overall, it’s fast-paced, clean and sharp. Sometimes the mics miss the end of the rapid-fire phrases, but there is no fat to trim here, and it’s still a good time.

If you’re seeing the show at the Eccles Theater, Broadway At The Eccles has COVID guidelines in place, saying the event is being planned at full capacity. Masks are required to be worn by all patrons while in the venue and proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test could also be required for future performances.

Check back here for updates on pandemic requirements and performance rescheduling.

OVERVIEW: HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com.

