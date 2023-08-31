Women in Business: Tami Ostmark | Hamlet Homes

Tami Ostmark had broken through the glass ceiling. After grinding her way from job to job, first as a real estate marketer, then as the GM/Marketing Director at Jordan Landing Shopping Center, then as Vice President of Marketing for KSL Broadcast Group, she arrived to oversee Global Business and Marketing for Overstock.com.

Ostmark had reached a position few ever achieve in their careers. But surprisingly, she has become most content in her life after leaving her lucrative and prominent position with the online shopping giant.

“Lots of traveling and time away from my family, and a bit of instability at work, made me realize that being present in my kids’ lives was most important to me,” Ostmark says. “Money can’t buy you time, especially when time raising children goes by so quickly.”

“I am grateful for the history of this amazing company and everyone who got us to this point, and now we are an even better company with people who love their job, consider their co-workers their family, and exude this happiness to our customers.” —Tami Ostmark

That’s where Hamlet Homes came into her life. That was six and a half years ago. Now, Ostmark not only serves as the homebuilder’s VP of Marketing, but she’s also a co-owner and partner in the business. She also likes to add “Problem Solver” to her list of titles.

The first problem she wanted to help solve after making a huge career shift and taking the job at Hamlet: creating a more modern workplace.

“We were dealing with a change in ownership and leadership and the old vs. the new could not have been any more different,” Ostmark remembers.

Like Mary Poppins, she says, she made an effort to inject a bit of fun and levity into the work environment. And with Ostmark’s new approach—and a spoonful of sugar, perhaps—the culture shifted, dramatically.

“I have such respect for Tami,” says Hamlet Homes’ VP of Construction John Peterson. “She changed our culture when she came into the company. We now stand for inclusion and hard work and share a strong common vision. She’s the glue that brought our culture together.”

That culture change has created a much happier and healthier workplace at Hamlet Homes. And the results outside the office speak for themselves. Hamlet was named the state’s best in Real Estate Development three years straight from 2019-2021 while also being honored as one of the best places to work and best customer experience providers from 2020 to 2022.

It took a leap of faith for Ostmark to make such a career change to Hamlet Homes.

But just like Mary Poppins and her signature umbrella, she found a way to soar with grace.

“Hamlet Homes ended up being exactly what I needed in my life, not only during that chapter, but for future chapters, and is now quickly becoming one of the best parts in the story of my life.”

84 W. 4800 South, Murray

801-281-2223 | hamlethomes.com

@tostmarkinthehouse

LinkedIn @tamiostmark

Salt Lake magazine’s “Women in Business” is an acclaimed and respected part of our September/October issue. Over the years, we have profiled and spotlighted successful women business leaders across the state. These leaders are shining examples of success. Here, they share insights into their entrepreneurial journies so others like them can follow their leads. Find more women in business here!