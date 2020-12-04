We all know someone that needs a little extra time to spend on self-care this holiday season. (Whether that’s yourself or a loved one) So we put together a local holiday gift guide for all things health and wellness. Treat yourself to something special or help a loved one find some “me-time” with these gift ideas:
- A Gift Certificate to Woodhouse Day Spa Holladay for their Merry Mistletoe Holiday Spa Package. For just under $200 you can treat a loved one (or yourself!) to 1 hour and 40 minutes of pure relaxation. Unwind with a 50 min. Swedish Massage and then enjoy the Soothe and Strengthen Facial.
- A Gift Certificate to Basalt Day Spa in SLC for their New Beginnings Spa Package. $170 gets you a 60 min sage and pine relax massage and a 60 min cleansing selenite glow facial. Give the gift of renewal with this special holiday package.
- Take your friend out for a Spa Queen Pedi at Got Beauty! This pampering pedicure includes a refreshing soak, exfoliating treatment, hearty callus removal, followed by a hydrating mask and decadent massage. Finished with the perfect polish. AND now through Dec 31st, the Spa Queen Pedi’s are only $25!
- A Haircut and Spa Treatment at Landis Lifestyle Salon. Everyone needs a haircut! Landis provides high quality services and an incredibly relaxing spa-like atmosphere. While you’re at it, get one of Landis’s spa services like their luxury facials or back treatments.
- Give the Gift of Mindfulness with a Gift Card to Centered City Yoga. Centered City Yoga is well-known for it’s incredibly talented and professional teachers. They are offering both in-studio and online classes.
- Give the Gift of Movement with a Gift Card to Salt Lake Running Company. Or treat yourself to a new pair of running shoes. Salt Lake Running Co has a gift for every budget. Whether you’re an avid running or just getting back into it, Salt Lake Running Co can help you meet the finish line.
- Give a Subscription or a Gift Card to Vive Juicery! My choice: the Solo Kit which comes with their Abundance box (40 fruits + vegetables!) and their Immunity Kit (this kit will help clear any congestion and boost your Vitamin C). Vive makes sure their plants for juices, groceries, and snacks are sourced locally first and organic whenever possible. They partner with local farmers to get seasonal produce according to Utah’s growing abilities. Connect a loved one to plant-based mindful living!
- An Essentials Gift Basket from Acrely Farms. Acrely Farms is a boutique hemp farm in the mountains here in Utah. They are bringing high quality, local CBD to our community with CBD products such as body oil, hemp salve and hemp extract. Buy their products online at acrelyfarms.com or locally at Basalt Day Spa.
- Design a chalk bag with Earth Formations for the climber in your life. Earth Formations is local to SLC and is dedicated to bringing you sustainable goods. And 10% of their profits go to Surfrider Foundation, World Wildlife Fund or Acacia Shade.
- Skin Care Essentials Set from Olio Skin and Beard: Hand-crafted in small batches by folks with giant hearts. Made from the freshest, rawest, most organic ingredients. Created in the most eco conscious, sustainable, and responsible way. Olio Skin Care is a wonderful way to treat someone special this holiday.
- Tinctures from Moon Mushrooms. Moon Mushrooms makes handmade, tiny batch, triple extract tinctures using mushroom fruitbodies, never myceliated grain locally. The sweetest gift for your fungi-loving friend.
- A locally made candle, beauty product and face mask from Salt and Honey Market. Put it in a gift basket and you have yourself a fabulous local wellness gift! Salt & Honey is a makers market offering a unique space for designers, artists, crafters, food experts, and vintage collectors a space to sell their independently produced goods all year! Support small this holiday season and treat your loved one to something one of a kind!
There are so many incredible small businesses within our community, making it easy to find a special something for every recipient this holiday season. Shop small and support local.
