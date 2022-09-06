Search
Exterior of Hilton Salt Lake City Center

Hilton Salt Lake City Center: 2 Decades of Hospitality in Downtown SLC

Hilton is an iconic brand with a tradition of innovation in hospitality. Did you know, for example, that Hilton was the first hotel to standardize air conditioning, televisions in guestrooms, digital keys, and a central reservations system? Hilton Salt Lake City Center has been centrally located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City for more than 20 years. Hilton’s flagship in SLC is surrounded by panoramic mountain and city views and is just steps from local shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment.

Family in front of Hilton
Rooftop beehives at Hilton Salt Lake City Center

Our award-winning restaurant and bar, Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops, is helmed by Executive Chef Tony Coppernoll and offers seasonally crafted dishes with locally sourced ingredients, including honey from the hotel’s rooftop beehives and fresh herbs grown in its onsite gardens. Hilton Salt Lake City Center continues to exemplify Hilton’s “Travel with Purpose” initiative by contributing to a more sustainable future and embracing ever-changing travel trends. 

Spencer's for Steak and Chops Executive Chef Tony Coppernoll
Couple in Hilton suite with dog

This pet-friendly hotel elevates the guest experience with spacious guestrooms and suites, a heated indoor pool and hot tub, and fully-equipped fitness facilities.

Hilton Salt Lake City Center

255 South West Temple, SLC
+1 801-328-2000
hiltonsaltlakecitycenter.com

