Holding back tears, the owner of our beloved Himalayan Kitchen, Surya Bastakoti, recently told Fox 13 that they “might go out of business.”

Himalayan Kitchen has long been one of our favorite local restaurants. A trusty go-to for lunch or after-work drinks and a heart-warming dinner. A place you bring out-of-towners (veg and vegan friendly) for a special experience only found in Salt Lake City. Always filling, with a true sense of nourishment in each bite. Food to feel good about.

The charm of their restaurant is undeniable. Everything on their menu is full of flavor and authenticity. Himalayan Kitchen’s cuisine is required to be authentic because it’s a gathering place for the Salt Lake City Nepali and the local climbing community. They know Nepal.

My personal favorite dish is the Aloo Mattar; diced potatoes with green peas in rich homemade spices, tomato, garlic, ginger and onion gravy, served with basmati rice and naan bread. And of course, I have to have a side of Himalayan Kitchen’s vegetable samosas; potatoes, green peas and spices wrapped in homemade pastry dough and deep fried to golden perfection. I am drooling just thinking about them.

COVID-19 has completely devastated our local restaurant community—these are our friends and family. Help them out. If you have the means, order something yummy for your New Years eve dinner and support Himalayan Kitchen or any of your favorite local restaurants.

