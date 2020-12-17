Skip the milk and cookies this holiday and leave out something that Santa really wants: an ice-cold holiday themed beer. (Don’t worry, Santa is very responsible and always has an elf DD. Plus, the reindeer do all the “real” driving anyway.) Check out our local holiday beer round up for last minute gift ideas. Beer always makes for the perfect gift.

Kiitos Brewing: Winter Ale– back for the holiday and winter season! A very crushable amber ale with cinnamon and nutmeg. Tastes like gingerbread… I mean, are you kidding me? Available in 4 packs, 6 packs and singles.

T.F. Brewing: HollaHaze– a juicey and hazy IPA. While this is currently sold out, they may or may not be re-releasing again before the holiday, so keep an eye on their social medias. Nonetheless, T.F. Brewing has an incredible selection of Beers. My favorite: Ferda Double IPA. Call 385-270-5972 for more information.

Fisher Brewing: Sweater Party Pale Ale- Loaded with Citra and Cashmere hops, this beer is what hop lovers have come to expect from Fisher Brewing Company: ludicrously hoppy 5% abv draft beer. In other words, IPA, just without the extra alcohol. The nose is full of orange and citrus peel, followed by hints of fresh cut hay and pine. Canned and ready to be picked up!

Roha Brewing Project: Project Porter– A balanced rich brown Porter with roasted chocolate malts. I am drooling just thinking about this beer. Roha Brewing is open for curbside pick up and onsite seating. Call 385-227-8982 to place an order.

Proper Brewing: Salted Caramel Porter– porter brewed with caramel and salt. A perfect and unique addition to your holiday beer collection. A beer you can cozy up on the couch and watch The Grinch with. Available for pick up. Call 801-953-1707 for more information.

Shades Brewing: Eggnog Cream Ale– Brewed with vanilla, nutmeg, allspice, lactose and bourbon-soaked wood chips. Shades Brewing also has a Christmas Sampler Box– Included are one of each of the following beers: Egg Nog, Peach Cobbler, Beautiful Disaster, Cranberry Almond, Pistachio Ice Cream, Pumpkin Pie, Yams Y’all, Imperial Lager, Fit Light Lager, Grapefruit Hard Seltzer, Blackberry Mint, Double India Pale Lager. I know this all sounds too good to be true, but I promise you it’s real. You deserve this. Available for pick up Shades taproom. Call 435-200-3009 for more info.

Uinta Brewing Co: POW Pack hits shelves in Utah this week! Building upon last year’s successful fundraising efforts with Protect Our Winters, Uinta Brewing is launching this collaborative effort to raise awareness and proceeds for the advocacy group.⁠ Available in store this week. For more info call 801-467-0909.

Red Rock Brewing: Griswald Holiday Ale– Ale brewed with holiday spices. Sold out at Red Rock’s beer store. If you want to get your hands on some Griswald’s Holiday Ale for Christmas, you need to get to a DABC store sooner rather than later! Or stop by their beer store and pick up a pack of craft beer for your fellow beer lover.

Epic Brewing: Grandma’s Van Candy Cane Stout– Epic’s new, small-batch, limited-release Grandma Van’s Candy Cane Stout channels all of your favorite memories with rich flavors of coffee, chocolate, and peppermint – you’d think your grandma was on the brew deck making the beer herself. Available for pick up at 825 S State St, Salt Lake City. Call 801-906-0123 for more info!

For more on food and drink, click here.