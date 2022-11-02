Upcoming Holiday Events: Halloween Is Over, Christmas Is Here

Any amount of time on social media will show, from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, it’s spooky season. But as soon as the calendar turns over to Nov. 1, the Halloween decorations, parties and content disappear, gobbled up by Christmas cheer, winter holiday events and Mariah Carey. The pop singer shows off her famous range (in more ways than one) with a video on Twitter, transforming from a catsuit-clad witch to a Santa Claus-inspired holiday reveler, looking like she walked straight out of her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” music video. And who are we mere mortals to disagree with Mariah Carey? “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tops the charts every year around the holidays and it’s one of the best selling singles of all time.
“But what about Thanksgiving?!” Come the cries from a small contingent in the back. To which we say, “What about it?” There’s a reason radio stations start playing Christmas music as soon as the clock strikes 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1 and not Thanksgiving music. What is Thanksgiving music, anyway? Aside from listening to Taylor Swift’s Red or Folklore albums on loop? Most people seem fine dedicating Thanksgiving to just one day—Thanksgiving Day—and these holiday events throughout the month of November, all over the state of Utah, reflect that sentiment. Happy Holidays!
Upcoming Holiday Events
Holiday Lights
Lighting of Riverwoods 2022
Nov. 18, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., The Shops At Riverwoods, Provo
This is the annual Lighting of Riverwoods event featuring over one million lights, live entertainment, ice sculptures and a firework show.
Lights On! at the Eccles
Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City
An event to light up the annual Eccles Theater holiday art installation by local artist Lenka Konopasek. The evening includes a performance from One Voice Children’s Choir and tasty holiday treats. This is a free festive event. Eccles Theater has partnered with Volunteers of America, Utah to collect coats and other warm winter items for families in need. Attendees are encouraged to bring clean, gently-used donations to this event.
Kanab Christmas Light Parade & Festival 2022
Nov. 26, 6:30 p.m., Kanab Center, Kanab
The event starts with a tree lighting ceremony and then shuts down the highway to begin the Christmas Light Parade. After the parade entries float down Center Street comes the launch of the Wishing Lanterns.
Ogden’s Holiday Electric Light Parade 2022
Nov. 26, 5:30 p.m., Downtown Ogden, Ogden
Ogden’s holiday season begins with the Electric Light Parade that fills Washington Boulevard from 22nd Street to 26th Street. The parade is full of elaborate floats, sensational themes and fantastic performers.
2022 Midway Tree Lighting Celebration
Nov. 26, 6 p.m., Midway Town Hall, Midway
Festivities include holiday entertainment, hot cocoa and cookies, live reindeer, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, old fashioned candy and peanut bags, tree lighting ceremony and fireworks. Bring a canned food item for discounted ice skating at the Midway Ice Skating rink.
Draper Tree Lighting Ceremony 2022
Nov. 28, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Draper City Park, Draper
Draper City’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will include appearances by Santa and special guests, with more than three million lights placed on trees throughout the park. The biggest attraction is the large Globe Willow tree in the center of the park which alone boasts over 75,000 lights.
Sandy’s Light up the Cairns 2022
Nov. 28, 6 p.m., Sandy City Hall and Promenade, Sandy
Sandy City turns on the Holiday lights at City Hall with holiday music and hot chocolate. This year will also include a drone show.
Herriman Night of Lights 2022
Nov. 28, 6 p.m., J. Lynn Crane Park, Herriman
Ring in the season with the annual Night of Lights, featuring musical performances, games, crafts and ice skating.
Mapleton City Christmas Tree Lighting, Wreath & Christmas Festival 2022
Nov. 28, 5 p.m., Mapleton City Park, Mapleton
This yearly event includes the annual lighting of Mapleton City Park, children’s choir, carolers, a visit from Santa, face painting, s’mores by the fire and food trucks. There will also be a display and silent auction of wreaths to benefit the Sub for Santa program.
2022 Saratoga Springs City Christmas Tree Lighting
Nov. 28, 6 p.m., Neptune Park, Saratoga Springs
This is the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting with Santa, featuring crafts for the kids and musical entertainment, food truck and a fireworks show.
Performing Arts & Entertainment Holiday Events
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Nov, 2, 7:00 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater at Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden
Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. Rated PG. Run time: 1h 16m
‘Fright-mare Before Christmas’
Nov. 4-26, The Off Broadway Theatre Company, Draper
Playwright Eric Jensen’s newest parody for the ‘tween season (between Halloween and Christmas)—a horror/comedy/musical/holiday extravaganza! Skully, a lonely skeleton, and the icons of other holidays around the calendar battle Dracula, ruler of the underworld, in Christmasland.
‘The Nutcracker’
Nov. 11-12, Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, Taylorsville
Utah Dance Institute presents The Nutcracker.
The Utah Baroque Ensemble 2022 Christmas Concert
Nov. 13, 1081 W. 1060 North, Provo; Nov. 20, 481 E. Center Street, Orem
A concert of Christmas-themed baroque music. The 2022 concert includes works by Bach, Byr and Sweelinck, as well as music in the Baroque style by a variety of composers including Rutter, Mathias and Sargent. This is a free event.
Ballet West Academy’s ‘A Merry Little Christmas Show’
Nov. 14-15, 7 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts at Covey Center for the Arts, Provo
This ballet student performance includes holiday music and entertaining choreography.
Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!
Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., The Maverik Center, West Valley City
Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Pentatonix brings their Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour to West Valley City on November 19th. In tandem with the tour, Pentatonix will unveil their 11th overall full-length and sixth holiday album, Holidays Around The World (RCA Records).
As Long as There’s Christmas
Nov. 19, 7 p.m., Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, Taylorsville
Join Santa’s elves as they try to raise enough Christmas Spirit to save the holiday season. All of their efforts are in vain until one little girl reminds everyone of the reason for the season.
David Archuleta: The More the Merrier Christmas Tour
Nov. 18-19, 7:30 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Center for the Arts, Ivins
David Archuleta brings his The More the Merrier Christmas Tour to Utah.
Bells at Temple Square Concert 2022
Nov. 18-19, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle on Temple Square, Salt Lake City UT
The Bells at Temple Square will present its annual holiday season concert, led by LeAnna Willmore, conductor of the Bells at Temple Square, and featuring the handbell choir playing on two sets of English handbells.
The Forgotten Carols 2022 Tour
Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Wasatch High School, Heber City
Touring since 1991, The Forgotten Carols brings to life the story of Constance Louise Chamberlain, a nurse who hasn’t laughed or cried in over 30 years. But that all changes when she meets and cares for a homeless man with dementia who insists he’s been alive for over two thousand years and recounts the story of Christmas.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra – The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve
Nov. 22, 3 p.m., Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City
The holidays rock a whole lot harder with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. By infusing seasonal classics with rock flamboyance, a symphonic sense of scope and an eye-popping visual presentation, complete with lasers and pyrotechnics.
Ballet West’s ‘The Nutcracker’
Nov. 25-26, Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts, Ogden
For nearly 70 years, The Nutcracker by Ballet West has been one of Utah’s most beloved traditions. The longest-running Nutcracker in the country, Ballet West’s production features fantastical sets, gorgeous costumes and spell-binding special effects.
GENTRI Christmas
Nov. 25-26, The Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City
Live at the Eccles presents GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio. GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio brings their holiday spectacular show, CHRISTMAS, to the Eccles stage.
‘The Polar Express’
Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden
The Polar Express Event is back for the 8th year, and this year it’s a holiday pajama party. We encourage everyone to wear your most festive fuzzy pants and slippers. This is also a fundraiser to benefit the Egyptian Theater Foundation. Rated G. Run time: 1h 40m.
2022 Messiah Sing-in
Nov. 26-27, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, Salt Lake City
This cherished tradition invites all to share in the joy of singing Handel’s masterpiece with the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera Chorus. Ranked as one of the “Top 100 Things to do in Salt Lake Before You Die” by Salt Lake editor Jeremy Pugh.
Holiday Fairs And Shows
Salt Lake’s Family Christmas Gift Show
Nov. 10-12, Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy
Start your holiday shopping at the 23rd annual Salt Lake’s Family Christmas Gift Show with 485 booths of gifts amid holidays light displays, decorations, music and, of course, Santa. Children 13 years of age and under enter free.
Highland Holiday Craft Fair
Nov. 11-12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Highland Community Center, Highland
The Highland City Arts Council is sponsoring the Highland Holiday Craft Fair. The two-day event will feature local crafters and artisans, live music, food and door prizes. This is a free event.
Logan Holiday Gift Show 2022
Nov. 11-12, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Riverwoods Conference Center, Logan
This is Cache Valley’s place to find the most unique gifts and holiday décor made by local artisans.
2022 Helper Christmas Craft Fair
Nov. 18-19, Helper Civic Auditorium, Helper
The small town of Helper, Utah comes alive during the Christmas season, starting with the Annual Christmas Craft Fair, featuring booths, food and entertainment.
5th Annual Gingerbread Competition Display
Nov. 21-28, University Place Orem, Orem
The 5th annual University Place Gingerbread House Competition houses will be on display in the west wing of the shopping center, near Tradehome Shoes.
2022 Jubilee of Trees
Nov. 22-23, Dixie Convention Center, Saint George
Jubilee of Trees is a holiday celebration to raise funds for the advancement of medical services at Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital. It is open to the public and showcases decorated Christmas trees and wreaths created by local designers, businesses and community groups that are available for auction.
19th Annual Vernal Holly Days Festival
Nov. 25, 11 a.m., Various locations in Vernal, Vernal UT
The Vernal Holly Days Festival is back with zipline, bounce houses, swings, pony rides, cotton candy and prizes. The Annual Vernal Holly Days Festival is a free event.
Parowan: Christmas in the Country
Nov. 25-26, 10 a.m., Various venues in Parowan, Parowan
This holiday event features the Holiday Bazaar, Santa’s Parade and Candlelight Walking Parade.
2022 Spanish Fork Christmas Gift and Craft Show
Nov. 25-26, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, Spanish Fork UT
This is Spanish Fork’s 43rd Annual Christmas Gift and Craft Show.
2022 Novemberfest Arts and Crafts Fair
Nov. 25-26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Cache County Event Center, Logan
The Novemberfest Holiday Fair has become an annual tradition, featuring nearly 100 vendors and artisans.
Holiday Market 2022 at Legacy Park
Nov. 25–26, 10 a.m., Washington County Legacy Park, Hurricane
Get your holiday shopping done all at once while supporting local businesses, crafters and artisans. This is a free event.
2022 Wheeler Holiday Market
Nov. 25-27, Wheeler Historic Farm, Murray
Shop locally made treats for those on your holiday list at the Wheeler Holiday Market.
Santa Claus Comes To Town
Santa’s Grand Arrival at University Place
Nov. 25, 9:30 a.m., University Place Orem, Orem
A long-standing tradition at University Place, Santa makes an unforgettable entrance to University Place. Santa’s Grand Arrival will take place in the parking lot in front of Tucano’s Brazilian Grill. There will be live entertainment and refreshments, while supplies last, as attendees wait for the big guy to land in his helicopter.
Santa’s Arrival in Riverton 2022
Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m., Riverton City Park, Riverton
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the park on a bright red fire engine. Children can greet Santa to make their Christmas requests and also write their letter to Santa. There will be free scones, hot chocolate, marshmallow roasting, cookie decorating and crafts.
