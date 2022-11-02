Upcoming Holiday Events: Halloween Is Over, Christmas Is Here

Any amount of time on social media will show, from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, it’s spooky season. But as soon as the calendar turns over to Nov. 1, the Halloween decorations, parties and content disappear, gobbled up by Christmas cheer, winter holiday events and Mariah Carey. The pop singer shows off her famous range (in more ways than one) with a video on Twitter, transforming from a catsuit-clad witch to a Santa Claus-inspired holiday reveler, looking like she walked straight out of her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” music video. And who are we mere mortals to disagree with Mariah Carey? “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tops the charts every year around the holidays and it’s one of the best selling singles of all time.

“But what about Thanksgiving?!” Come the cries from a small contingent in the back. To which we say, “What about it?” There’s a reason radio stations start playing Christmas music as soon as the clock strikes 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1 and not Thanksgiving music. What is Thanksgiving music, anyway? Aside from listening to Taylor Swift’s Red or Folklore albums on loop? Most people seem fine dedicating Thanksgiving to just one day—Thanksgiving Day—and these holiday events throughout the month of November, all over the state of Utah, reflect that sentiment. Happy Holidays!

Upcoming Holiday Events

Holiday Lights

Lighting of Riverwoods 2022

Nov. 18, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., The Shops At Riverwoods, Provo

This is the annual Lighting of Riverwoods event featuring over one million lights, live entertainment, ice sculptures and a firework show.

Lights On! at the Eccles

Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City

An event to light up the annual Eccles Theater holiday art installation by local artist Lenka Konopasek. The evening includes a performance from One Voice Children’s Choir and tasty holiday treats. This is a free festive event. Eccles Theater has partnered with Volunteers of America, Utah to collect coats and other warm winter items for families in need. Attendees are encouraged to bring clean, gently-used donations to this event.

Kanab Christmas Light Parade & Festival 2022

Nov. 26, 6:30 p.m., Kanab Center, Kanab

The event starts with a tree lighting ceremony and then shuts down the highway to begin the Christmas Light Parade. After the parade entries float down Center Street comes the launch of the Wishing Lanterns.

Ogden’s Holiday Electric Light Parade 2022

Nov. 26, 5:30 p.m., Downtown Ogden, Ogden

Ogden’s holiday season begins with the Electric Light Parade that fills Washington Boulevard from 22nd Street to 26th Street. The parade is full of elaborate floats, sensational themes and fantastic performers.

2022 Midway Tree Lighting Celebration

Nov. 26, 6 p.m., Midway Town Hall, Midway

Festivities include holiday entertainment, hot cocoa and cookies, live reindeer, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, old fashioned candy and peanut bags, tree lighting ceremony and fireworks. Bring a canned food item for discounted ice skating at the Midway Ice Skating rink.

Draper Tree Lighting Ceremony 2022

Nov. 28, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Draper City Park, Draper

Draper City’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will include appearances by Santa and special guests, with more than three million lights placed on trees throughout the park. The biggest attraction is the large Globe Willow tree in the center of the park which alone boasts over 75,000 lights.

Sandy’s Light up the Cairns 2022

Nov. 28, 6 p.m., Sandy City Hall and Promenade, Sandy

Sandy City turns on the Holiday lights at City Hall with holiday music and hot chocolate. This year will also include a drone show.

Herriman Night of Lights 2022

Nov. 28, 6 p.m., J. Lynn Crane Park, Herriman

Ring in the season with the annual Night of Lights, featuring musical performances, games, crafts and ice skating.

Mapleton City Christmas Tree Lighting, Wreath & Christmas Festival 2022

Nov. 28, 5 p.m., Mapleton City Park, Mapleton

This yearly event includes the annual lighting of Mapleton City Park, children’s choir, carolers, a visit from Santa, face painting, s’mores by the fire and food trucks. There will also be a display and silent auction of wreaths to benefit the Sub for Santa program.

2022 Saratoga Springs City Christmas Tree Lighting

Nov. 28, 6 p.m., Neptune Park, Saratoga Springs

This is the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting with Santa, featuring crafts for the kids and musical entertainment, food truck and a fireworks show.

Performing Arts & Entertainment Holiday Events

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Nov, 2, 7:00 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater at Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden

Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. Rated PG. Run time: 1h 16m

‘Fright-mare Before Christmas’

Nov. 4-26, The Off Broadway Theatre Company, Draper

Playwright Eric Jensen’s newest parody for the ‘tween season (between Halloween and Christmas)—a horror/comedy/musical/holiday extravaganza! Skully, a lonely skeleton, and the icons of other holidays around the calendar battle Dracula, ruler of the underworld, in Christmasland.

‘The Nutcracker’

Nov. 11-12, Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, Taylorsville

Utah Dance Institute presents The Nutcracker.

The Utah Baroque Ensemble 2022 Christmas Concert

Nov. 13, 1081 W. 1060 North, Provo; Nov. 20, 481 E. Center Street, Orem

A concert of Christmas-themed baroque music. The 2022 concert includes works by Bach, Byr and Sweelinck, as well as music in the Baroque style by a variety of composers including Rutter, Mathias and Sargent. This is a free event.

Ballet West Academy’s ‘A Merry Little Christmas Show’

Nov. 14-15, 7 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts at Covey Center for the Arts, Provo

This ballet student performance includes holiday music and entertaining choreography.

Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!

Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., The Maverik Center, West Valley City

Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Pentatonix brings their Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour to West Valley City on November 19th. In tandem with the tour, Pentatonix will unveil their 11th overall full-length and sixth holiday album, Holidays Around The World (RCA Records).

As Long as There’s Christmas

Nov. 19, 7 p.m., Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, Taylorsville

Join Santa’s elves as they try to raise enough Christmas Spirit to save the holiday season. All of their efforts are in vain until one little girl reminds everyone of the reason for the season.

David Archuleta: The More the Merrier Christmas Tour

Nov. 18-19, 7:30 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Center for the Arts, Ivins

David Archuleta brings his The More the Merrier Christmas Tour to Utah.

Bells at Temple Square Concert 2022

Nov. 18-19, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle on Temple Square, Salt Lake City UT

The Bells at Temple Square will present its annual holiday season concert, led by LeAnna Willmore, conductor of the Bells at Temple Square, and featuring the handbell choir playing on two sets of English handbells.

The Forgotten Carols 2022 Tour

Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Wasatch High School, Heber City

Touring since 1991, The Forgotten Carols brings to life the story of Constance Louise Chamberlain, a nurse who hasn’t laughed or cried in over 30 years. But that all changes when she meets and cares for a homeless man with dementia who insists he’s been alive for over two thousand years and recounts the story of Christmas.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra – The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve

Nov. 22, 3 p.m., Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

The holidays rock a whole lot harder with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. By infusing seasonal classics with rock flamboyance, a symphonic sense of scope and an eye-popping visual presentation, complete with lasers and pyrotechnics.

Ballet West’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Nov. 25-26, Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts, Ogden

For nearly 70 years, The Nutcracker by Ballet West has been one of Utah’s most beloved traditions. The longest-running Nutcracker in the country, Ballet West’s production features fantastical sets, gorgeous costumes and spell-binding special effects.

GENTRI Christmas

Nov. 25-26, The Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City

Live at the Eccles presents GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio. GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio brings their holiday spectacular show, CHRISTMAS, to the Eccles stage.

‘The Polar Express’

Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden

The Polar Express Event is back for the 8th year, and this year it’s a holiday pajama party. We encourage everyone to wear your most festive fuzzy pants and slippers. This is also a fundraiser to benefit the Egyptian Theater Foundation. Rated G. Run time: 1h 40m.

2022 Messiah Sing-in

Nov. 26-27, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, Salt Lake City

This cherished tradition invites all to share in the joy of singing Handel’s masterpiece with the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera Chorus. Ranked as one of the “Top 100 Things to do in Salt Lake Before You Die” by Salt Lake editor Jeremy Pugh.

Holiday Fairs And Shows

Salt Lake’s Family Christmas Gift Show

Nov. 10-12, Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy

Start your holiday shopping at the 23rd annual Salt Lake’s Family Christmas Gift Show with 485 booths of gifts amid holidays light displays, decorations, music and, of course, Santa. Children 13 years of age and under enter free.

Highland Holiday Craft Fair

Nov. 11-12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Highland Community Center, Highland

The Highland City Arts Council is sponsoring the Highland Holiday Craft Fair. The two-day event will feature local crafters and artisans, live music, food and door prizes. This is a free event.

Logan Holiday Gift Show 2022

Nov. 11-12, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Riverwoods Conference Center, Logan

This is Cache Valley’s place to find the most unique gifts and holiday décor made by local artisans.

2022 Helper Christmas Craft Fair

Nov. 18-19, Helper Civic Auditorium, Helper

The small town of Helper, Utah comes alive during the Christmas season, starting with the Annual Christmas Craft Fair, featuring booths, food and entertainment.

5th Annual Gingerbread Competition Display

Nov. 21-28, University Place Orem, Orem

The 5th annual University Place Gingerbread House Competition houses will be on display in the west wing of the shopping center, near Tradehome Shoes.

2022 Jubilee of Trees

Nov. 22-23, Dixie Convention Center, Saint George

Jubilee of Trees is a holiday celebration to raise funds for the advancement of medical services at Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital. It is open to the public and showcases decorated Christmas trees and wreaths created by local designers, businesses and community groups that are available for auction.

19th Annual Vernal Holly Days Festival

Nov. 25, 11 a.m., Various locations in Vernal, Vernal UT

The Vernal Holly Days Festival is back with zipline, bounce houses, swings, pony rides, cotton candy and prizes. The Annual Vernal Holly Days Festival is a free event.

Parowan: Christmas in the Country

Nov. 25-26, 10 a.m., Various venues in Parowan, Parowan

This holiday event features the Holiday Bazaar, Santa’s Parade and Candlelight Walking Parade.

2022 Spanish Fork Christmas Gift and Craft Show

Nov. 25-26, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, Spanish Fork UT

This is Spanish Fork’s 43rd Annual Christmas Gift and Craft Show.

2022 Novemberfest Arts and Crafts Fair

Nov. 25-26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Cache County Event Center, Logan

The Novemberfest Holiday Fair has become an annual tradition, featuring nearly 100 vendors and artisans.

Holiday Market 2022 at Legacy Park

Nov. 25–26, 10 a.m., Washington County Legacy Park, Hurricane

Get your holiday shopping done all at once while supporting local businesses, crafters and artisans. This is a free event.

2022 Wheeler Holiday Market

Nov. 25-27, Wheeler Historic Farm, Murray

Shop locally made treats for those on your holiday list at the Wheeler Holiday Market.

Santa Claus Comes To Town

Santa’s Grand Arrival at University Place

Nov. 25, 9:30 a.m., University Place Orem, Orem

A long-standing tradition at University Place, Santa makes an unforgettable entrance to University Place. Santa’s Grand Arrival will take place in the parking lot in front of Tucano’s Brazilian Grill. There will be live entertainment and refreshments, while supplies last, as attendees wait for the big guy to land in his helicopter.

Santa’s Arrival in Riverton 2022

Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m., Riverton City Park, Riverton

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the park on a bright red fire engine. Children can greet Santa to make their Christmas requests and also write their letter to Santa. There will be free scones, hot chocolate, marshmallow roasting, cookie decorating and crafts.

