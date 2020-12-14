This is the year to go online and order your holiday gifts from local businesses. Avoid perils of shopping crowds who may or may not be masked, may or may not observe social distancing and—support local businesses. who need your love. Here’s a list of some local holiday food gifts:

HELL’S BACKBONE GRILL: The HBG Brunch Box contains everything you need to serve a delicious, original and wholesome meal—all that’s missing is the view at this beloved restaurant. Your choice of tea, some just-baked granola, cinnagraham pancake mix, dreamy oats, breakfast beans, jenchilada sauce and black powder biscuit mix, plus jams and there is enough of everything for several brunches. An extravagant expression of love. Other items available. hellsbackbonegrill.com/shop

FLOURISH BAKERY: The best hostess and neighbor and anyone else gift: Flourish’s Chipotle & Candied Bacon Caramel Corn. Flourish transforms people’s lives by offering people in recovery a meaningful occupation and opportunity to learn life and living skills. A gift from Flourish is also a gift to your community. Flourishslc.org

BARTENDER’S BOX: Have a celebratory drink with your friends, virtually. Top Shelf Services, the leading cocktail caterers in Park City, have come up with a unique and interactive mixology experience. Alcohol is not included but everything else to make eight fresh cocktails is: bottles of fresh juices, spices, garnishes, instructions and recipes. Choose from a list of five favorite cocktails and have the box delivered to your or a friend’s door. thebartendersbox.com/

CHOCOLOT ARTISAN CONFECTIONS: The gift that makes everyone feel better: chocolate. Chocolot makes a tongueboggling array of filled chocolates—Key lime, chai, espresso lavender, gianduja—as well as conventional flavors, toffees and nibs. Company or corporate giving? Order chocolates with your company’s logo on your candy or your own message for a special occasion. chocolot.com

LIBERTY HEIGHTS FRESH: Give a taste of Utah to faraway friends and relatives. The Locavore basket from Liberty Heights Fresh holds Amano chocolates, middle Eastern spreads from Laziz, cheese from Rockhill Creamery, Pop Art Gourmet Popcorn and so much more. Comes in several sizes and you can customize. libertyheightsfresh.com

LES MADELEINES: The best pastry in Utah is available for you to order online and send by mail. Romina Rasmussen’s buttery, crispy, melt-in-yourmouth kouign aman can be shipped and arrives fresh and delectable. Could there be a better holiday morning? lesmadeleines.co