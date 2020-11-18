Salt Lake magazine’s 2020 Holiday Gift Guide is here to help make holiday shopping a little less stressful. With options for each recipient, you’ll be sure to bring the holiday cheer. Plus, every option listed is local to Utah. Now more than ever, it’s time to shop small and help support the businesses that make our city so unique. Each business has online shopping options to help keep everyone safe and happy this holiday season.

Here is our 2020 Holiday Gift Guide:

1. CACHE TOFFEE COLLECTION: Give a gift they will treasure! Cache Toffee Collection Now Available at Harmons, Whole Foods Market Utah, the store & online. 863-333-5453 www.cachetoffee.com

2. K.ROCKE DESIGN | GLASSHOUSE: Glasshouse is a happy modern design gallery and gift store with unique items, sourced locally and globally. Beautiful products are shared on social media and available for purchase online. 801-274-2720, glasshouseslc.com, @glasshouseslc

3. SKINSPIRIT | SALT LAKE CITY: Give a gift of self-care, beauty and confidence with a certificate from SkinSpirit in Sugarhouse, Salt Lake City’s newest and most elevated skin, face and body care clinic and spa. 385-343-5300, skinspirit.com, @skinspirit

4. THE CHILDREN’S HOUR: A fabulous new look to start 2021? Quality leather design, Hobo never dis- appoints. Add a splash of color with a silk ChanLuu scarf. Pamper your feet with Eileen Fisher booties! 801-359-4150, childrenshourbookstore.com

5. EVERY BLOOMING THING: For festive floral design, decor and best gifts of the season. Every Blooming Thing is Salt Lake’s holiday must stop. 801-521-4733 everybloomingthing.com, IG & FB: EveryBloomingThing- SLC

6. MAVEN OAK CREATIVE: Maven Oak creates platters that are artistically inspired, locally sourced and almost too beautiful to eat… order a show stopping platter for your next event! Individual platters and gift boxes available. mavenoakcreative.com, @mavenoakcreative

7. BALLET WEST: A sweeping and energetic version of one of the most famous stories in history, Michael Smuin’s Romeo and Juliet captures William Shakespeare’s humor, drama and heartache. His Romeo and Juliet is carried by Sergei Prokofiev’s dramatic score that tells the Bard’s story about two star-crossed lovers, caught in their families’ feuds. February 12-20. balletwest.org, @balletwest1

8. RED BUTTE GARDEN GIFT SHOP: Find a unique selection of garden-inspired gifts including vintage puzzles, fine jewelry, wind chimes, home & holiday décor, books, bags, greeting cards, fairy garden supplies, and more! 801-585-0556, redbuttegarden.org

