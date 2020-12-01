Holiday shopping season has begun (insert eye-roll). Can you believe it? I certainly can’t. Nonetheless, the holidays are here whether we like it or not, and shopping for our loved ones is an inevitable part of the tradition. And while we can’t put an end to consumerism, we can offer our favorite small businesses to try and localize holiday spending. We got each member of the Salt Lake mag team to pick their favorite local store and an item they believe would make a great gift.

Our picks:

Scott’s Pick (Account Executive): A knife set from Spoons N Spices. Such an essential gift! Most people don’t think to buy for themselves.

Such an essential gift! Most people don’t think to buy for themselves. Jeremy’s Pick (Managing Editor): Two of Utah Filmmaker Trent Harris’ most famous (or infamous) films have been released on Blu-ray (remember that). Either (or both) Ruben & Ed and/or Plan 10 from Outer Space are essential viewing for anyone who calls Utah home. The first is a buddy flick staring Crispin Glover ( Back to the Future ) and Howard Hesseman ( WKRP in Cincinnati ) who head out into the desert to bury a frozen cat. And if that makes sense to you Plan 10 From Outer Space , a send up of weird Utah lore, will make even less. This year give the gift of Utah Weird. Buy them directly from the director himself at http://www.echocave.net

A book from or gift card to Weller Book Works in Trolley Square. Josh’s Pick (Web Editor for Utah Style and Design): A box of caramels from V Chocolates. Give the gift of sweetness this holiday.

A box of caramels from V Chocolates. Give the gift of sweetness this holiday. Mary’s Pick (Executive Editor for Salt Lake mag): Signed & Numbered frame shop and gallery. Look through bins of already-framed, clever, quirky and affordable prints by local artists. Or have something framed for someone. 2320 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84115, (801) 596-2093

Signed & Numbered frame shop and gallery. Look through bins of already-framed, clever, quirky and affordable prints by local artists. Or have something framed for someone. 2320 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84115, (801) 596-2093 Ashley’s Pick (Marketing Consultant): A mystery puzzle box subscription from Kings English Book Store. Subscribe a friend or loved one to received a mystery puzzle up to six months!

A mystery puzzle box subscription from Kings English Book Store. Subscribe a friend or loved one to received a mystery puzzle up to six months! Brad’s Pick (Editor for Utah Style and Design): A live plant from Cactus and Tropicals. Few gifts keep giving like plants do once the holidays are over. It’s like having a new friend in your home!

A live plant from Cactus and Tropicals. Few gifts keep giving like plants do once the holidays are over. It’s like having a new friend in your home! Kristin’s Pick (Marketing Consultant): A necklace from Mineral and Matter. They also have so many other gift ideas that aren’t just jewelry!

A necklace from Mineral and Matter. They also have so many other gift ideas that aren’t just jewelry! Cori’s Pick (Director of Sales): A gift card to Dancing Cranes Imports. They have a huge variety of gift options, from jewelry and crystals to oils and home decor.

A gift card to Dancing Cranes Imports. They have a huge variety of gift options, from jewelry and crystals to oils and home decor. Don’t forget about our local restaurants in need. Purchase a gift card for your friend or loved one at their favorite local restaurant.

Shop small and support local this holiday shopping season. For more city life, click here.