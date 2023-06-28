Best of the Beehive 2023: Home Decor Shops in Utah

In the days where much of the shopping for home can be done from home, a place has to be pretty special to lure us outside. These home-design retailers aren’t just shops—they’re experiences:

Swoon is located along the main drive in the sleepy town of Santa Clara, and the new boutique is a decor-lover’s dream. Designer April Hickman transformed an old brick bungalow into a shop with a swanky vibe that takes hold the moment visitors step inside the entry, where a dazzling chandelier and a dark mural wallpaper deliver drama from the get-go.

Designer April Hickman of Swoon. Photo credit Emma Stewart Photography Swoon. Photo credit Emma Stewart Photography

Nancy Van Matre’s décor and lifestyle shop in St. George, Cosy House, is designed to help others create a welcoming air—with fresh, clean, timeless and comfortable style—for their homes.

Native Flower Company. Photo courtesy of Native Flower.

The Garden Store is not only Salt Lake’s cherished destination for unique gifts, furnishings and décor for the home and garden, but it has also served as a beloved retreat, offering a happy escape and gratifying retail therapy. With welcoming spaces and inspiring displays, The Garden Store is curated with an approachable yet elevated aesthetic, enlivened with just enough whimsy to keep things interesting.

Native Floral Company is a spacious, urban-style boutique teeming with fresh flower arrangements, bloom bundles, indoor plants, stylish vessels, gifts cards, candles, treats and much more. The open space also hosts classes and workshops for plant enthusiasts and floral hobbyists.

For unique home décor, luxurious accessories and exceptional gifts, visit O.C. Tanner Jeweler’s Home & Lifestyle Department on the third floor of the flagship store in Salt Lake City. Highly curated, there are always new offerings from well-known and recently discovered designers and artisans. (The Park City location also offers pieces selected for mountain luxury lifestyle.)

