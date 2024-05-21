Home Design Trends from the 2024 St. George Parade of Homes

Every year, the St. George Area Parade of Homes presents a spectacular show, where talented builders, designers and architects present dozens of must-see homes loaded with design inspiration and ideas. If you’re pondering your next decorating move, take your lead from these pros. Here are four trends we spotted and savored during the 2024 event.

Fabulous Fluting Fluted and ribbed elements continue to make waves in the design world. Designer Becki Owens and Split Rock Custom Homes created a full-scale wall treatment to deliver a rhythmic and sculptural element to a Desert Color Resort home.

Curves & Swerves Curved lines and rounded forms continue to thrive. In a home created by Adams & Company Construction and CopperHaus Design, a remarkably curved glass wall encloses a hallway, fostering fluidity and a sense of wonder, indoors and out.

Book Smarts Curated books were frequently displayed in inventive and plentiful ways. In Hurricane, House West Design cleverly displayed open books and stacked volumes like intellectual sculptures in a residence built by American Heritage Homes.

Plaster Finishes Decorative plaster is back! Juniper Design Collective used Venetian plaster to accentuate the soaring range hood in a custom home built by Jensen + Sons Construction to deliver warmth

and interest to this kitchen.

