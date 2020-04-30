There’s no argument about the seductive aroma of freshly baked bread.

In fact, I was once told by a professor at the University of Texas that companies were working on a fresh-baked smell chemical to put in bread packaging. I couldn’t find anything at all to back that up, but I did find this: sensorydecisions.com/fresh-bread-smell-fragrance-spray. That’s right—you can just spray that stuff around and your house will smell like Susie Homemaker’s.

And I found this: “According to the Daily Mail, researchers at the University of Southern Brittany in France found that shoppers were more likely to alert a random passer-by that they had dropped a belonging if, at the time, they were also passing a bakery giving off the sweet scent of baking bread.

The findings, published in the Journal of Social Psychology, suggest that certain smells can trigger a more positive mood, which leads to a greater degree of altruism in strangers.”

That all sounds good. So why don’t we all bake bread? Well, it’s intimidating—yeast, for example. Will it really work? All that time it takes for bread to rise. All the great bread available in bakeries—Harmon’s, Eva’s, TK. Table X makes some of the best bread in town and is selling during this time of no restaurant dining.

Unfortunately, none of those get you that smell.

Here’s a bread recipe I use all the time. It’s so easy. Everyone loves it and it could make a can of Boyardee seem like a home-cooked meal. Not that I’ve ever popped a can of Boyardee or any other canned pasta. Honest, never have.

But I do make this:

Mix together with a fork:

1 cup flour

1 Tbsp. dry yeast

2 Tbsp. sugar

2 tsp. Dill seeds (You can use dill weed but I like the crunch of the little seeds. Plus, they’re cute.)

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp soda

1 Tbsp. instant dried onion (weird ingredient and since I never have it around, I chop up 2 Tbsp. fresh onion and add them with the liquid ingredients.)

Warm to lukewarm or until the butter melts in the microwave or over low flame:

1 cup cottage cheese

1/4 cup water

2 Tbsp. butter

Add one egg to warm mixture; stir. Then add flour mixture and mix well—until it gets gluey. Add 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 cups flour to make a pretty stiff dough. Put it in a loaf pan or small rounc casserole and let rise until double. Punch it down in the same pan and let double again. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes. Brush with butter. Let cool slightly. Serve.

*Photo by: Jennifer Burk