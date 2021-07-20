Pioneer Day is just one of those quintessentially Utah things. No one celebrates it anywhere else. Its offshoot, the subversive Pie and Beer Day, is only celebrated in Utah, too. The former marks the arrival of the Mormon settlers to the Salt Lake Valley, and the latter eschews the Latter-day cultural and historical significance, instead taking advantage of the state holiday to consume the eponymous pie and beer.

No matter how you want to celebrate July 24 this year, there is an event for you.

Classic Pioneer Day Celebrations

Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo

July 20–24, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Days of ’47 Arena at Utah State Fairpark (155 1000 W., SLC)

Contestants from the junior high level all the way to the pros of the sport compete in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, women’s breakaway roping and bull riding.

Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo and Celebration

July 20-24, 2021

Ogden Pioneer Stadium (668 17th S.t, Ogden)

Each year, Ogden hosts events ranging from concerts and firework shows to art strolls and parades and, of course, the Ogden Pioneer Days rodeo. Ogden’s Grand Parade route begins on 31st Street, continues northbound on Washington Boulevard and ends on 20th Street.

Celebrate Pioneer Day at Discovery Gateway

July 21-22, 2021

Discovery Gateway (444 W. 100 South, SLC)

Celebrate Pioneer Day with the kids, participating in historical crafts, games and experiences. Free with the cost of admission to Discovery Gateway.

This is the Place Heritage Park (photo courtesy Utah Office of Tourism)

Pioneer Days at This Is The Place

July 23–24, 2021, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

This Is The Place Heritage Park (2601 Sunnyside Ave., SLC)

A family-friendly affair with a booming “Candy Cannon” raining old-fashioned taffy down Main Street and pioneer games. The celebration wouldn’t be complete without enjoying the everyday This is the Place activities: panning for gold, train and pony rides and art and craft projects.

Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City

July 23, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Route starts at South Temple and State Street; runs East to 200 East; turns South to 900 South; the turns East to 600 East (Liberty Park)

Many families camp out on the streets the night before the parade to secure superior parade seating with the best views of floats, bands, horses, clowns and other parade entries.

Provo Pioneer Day

July 24, 2021, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Kiwanis Park (1019 N. 1100 East, Provo)

The annual Provo Pioneer Day celebration features old-timey games, live music, food trucks, animals, artisan demonstrations and more. New this year is the Children’s Entrepreneurship Market that will have a market on-site with over 100 youth vendors.

Mapleton Pioneer Days Celebration

July 24, 2021

Ira Allan Sports Park (1728 S. 800 West, Mapleton)

Expect free carriage rides in Old Town Square, a dance through the ages on Main Street, carnival games, bounce houses, pioneer games, contests and lots of food! Fireworks go off Saturday night. Registration is required for some events.

Bountiful Handcart Days

July 24, 2021

Mueller Park Jr. High (955 E. 1800 South, Bountiful)

The Handcart Days fireworks show will launch at dusk (around 9:30 PM) at Mueller Park Jr. High. South Davis Recreation is also hosting Handcart Day Races. Other Handcart Days events, like the parade and park activities, have been cancelled.

Brigham City Pioneer Day Celebration

July 24, 2021, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Rees Pioneer Park (800 W. Forest St., Brigham City)

A day, free for the whole family, featuring pioneer games and activities and train rides.

Pioneer Day Celebration in Orem

July 24, 2021, 11 a.m.–9:45 p.m.

The Orchard at University Place (75 East Univ. Parkway, Orem)

Festivities include yard games, bounce houses, contests and live band performances. To finish off the celebration there will be a performance by Utah’s own Jersey Street Band and a fireworks show choreographed to music.

Heber Valley Railroad’s Fiddlers ‘n Fireworks

July 24, 2021

Heber Valley Historic Railroad (450 S. 600 West, Heber City)

The annual Pioneer Day evening train includes a fried chicken dinner at the Depot while you enjoy music from the Utah Old Time Fiddlers, The Saltwater Bunch gunfighter show and a 2-hour round trip to Decker Bay on the shores of Deer Creek Reservoir, directly across the lake from the Charleston Fireworks. Food and snacks available for purchase in the concession car.

Washington City Pioneer Day Celebration

July 24, 2021

Washington City Community Center (350 Community Center Dr., Washington City) and Veterans Park (75 E. Telegraph St., Washington City)

There will be a parade down Telegraph Street at 8 a.m. and, afterward, visit the children’s booths in Veterans Park. When the park fun has ended, head over to the W.C.C.C. and spend the rest of the day swimming.When the sun goes down, there will be a 10 p.m. fireworks display.

Pioneer Day Festival

July 24, 2021, 10 a.m.– 5 p.m.

American West Heritage Center (4025 S. Hwy 89-91, Wellsville)

Explore the heritage of Cache Valley by joining living history interpreters to learn all about the early settlers. Expect train rides, pony rides and bison tours. ​​Dress your kids up in time period clothing, decorate your bikes and participate in the Pioneer Parade at 11 a.m.

Spring City Pioneer Day

July 19-25, 2021

While the fireworks have been cancelled because of extreme drought conditions and fire danger, you can still expect a celebration with talented performers, ice cream, fun runs and a parade on Main Street. Don’t miss the Corn Hole Tournament.

Pie and Beer Day Events

Pie n’ Beer day/ Moonlight Boogie!

July 23, 2021 at noon

Ogden Bicycle Collective (936 28th St., Ogden)

An event in two parts: a more kid-friendly part one during the day and a rowdier night celebration with the option to camp.

Pie & Beer Day Eve at Uinta Brewery

July 23, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Uinta Brewing Co. (1722 South, Fremont Dr., SLC)

Uinta’s backyard concert features Folk Hogan sharing the stage with Vincent Draper & the Culls. There will be plenty of Uinta beers and food along with the music.

Pie and Beer Day With Fisher Beer

July 24, 2021 at noon

A. Fisher Brewing Company (320 W. 800 South, SLC)

Celebrate Pie and Beer Day with Fisher Beer and pizza pies from Bella Pizzeria.

Pie and Beer Day at Urban Lounge

July 24, 2021 at 3 p.m.

Urban Lounge (241 S. 500 East, SLC)

Urban Lounge is celebrating our state’s grand tradition with a Pie & Beer Day Backyard Show featuring an all local line-up: The Pickpockets, Fur Foxen, Marny Proudfit, Mia Hicken and Michelle Moonshine. Tickets are $10. Food catered by Salt City Kitchen. Patio bar and limited seating available.

Pie and Beer Day Celebration with Epic Brewing Company

July 24, 2021 at 3 p.m.

Epic Brewing Company (825 S. State St., SLC)

Flourish Bakery and Epic Brewing Company join forces to celebrate Pie and Beer Day. Grab a pint or two and some signature cutie pies from the Flourish truck parked outside. There will be a special “pie and beer pairing” menu to help you pick the perfect items for your celebration.

Pie N Beer Day

July 24, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Blues Katz Grill (307 N. Bluff St., St. George)

Grab a slice of pizza pie and a beer and dance the night away to EDM, progressive house and trance music. Tickets sold at the door; cash and Venmo only ($20).

