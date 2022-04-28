Support Utah Writers on Independent Bookstore Day

A selection of prominent Utah writers from the Utah@125 project—a collection of 125-word essays and poems to celebrate Utah—will present eight simultaneous readings (plus a ninth virtual reading) at independent book stores around the state on Saturday, April 30, 2022 (Independent Bookstore Day, duh). The event is (we think) the first-ever simultaneous series of readings at multiple bookstores across the state. Among the readers will be former Utah poet laureates, national award-winning slam poets, prominent Utah journalists (including Salt Lake magazine’s editor Jeremy Pugh), award-winning fiction writers, poets, and essayists.

More than 45 writers, five or more in each location, will read their 125-word pieces at seven Utah bookstores at 3 p.m. The readings will take place on Saturday, April 30 in Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake City, Sandy, and Provo bookstores. Plus: There will be a virtual Zoom reading (link here) at 3 p.m. hosted by Torrey House Press, and an additional Salt Lake City reading at 5 p.m. at Weller Book Works.

“The cool thing about these readings is the idea of Utah stories being told by writers across the state—at the same time,” said Anne Holman, co-owner of The King’s English Bookshop, who partnered with the Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement to schedule the events. “I can’t think of a better way to represent the diversity of Utah’s literary voices, as well as the strength of our bookstores.”

All of the Utah@125 readings—commissioned as part of the state’s Thrive125 celebration—are free.

PARTICIPATING INDEPENDENT BOOK STORES:

3 p.m. — Logan’s The Book Table, 29 S. Main St.

3 p.m. — Ogden's Queen Bee Giftery, 270 25th St.

Writers: Tyler Chadwick, Jayrod Garrett, Michael Gross, Joel Long and Sydney Salter

3 p.m. — Salt Lake City's Ken Sanders Rare Books at The Leo, 209 E. 500 South

Writers: Rob Carney, Stephen Dark, Lance Larsen, Jeremy Pugh and Kathryn Knight Sonntag

3 p.m. — Salt Lake City's The King's English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East

Writers: Bill Dunford, Dawn Houghton, Lynn Kilpatrick, Elaine Jarvik, Julie Jensen and Kimberly Johnson

3 p.m. — Sandy's The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Ste. A

Writers: Karin Anderson, Jai Bashir, Lisa Bickmore, Reb Cuevas and Lindsay Eagar

3 p.m. — Park City's Dolly's Bookstore, 510 Main St.

Writers: Lee Benson, Phyllis Barber, Lyn McCarter and Teri Orr

3 p.m. — Provo's Pioneer Book, 450 W. Center St.

Writers: James Goldberg, Julie Nichols, Tiana Smith, Tim Slover, Larkin Weyand and Maleah Day Warner

5 p.m. — Salt Lake City's Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square

Writers: Lisa Carricaburu, Amy Donaldson, David Pace, Rosie Gochnour Serago, Sylvia Torti, RJ Walker and Bryan Young

Virtual event at 3 p.m. — On Zoom, hosted by Torrey House Press

Writers: Marilyn Abildskov, Danielle Beazer Dubrasky, Taylor Fang, Todd Robert Peterson, Erica Soon Olsen, Natasha Saje, and Brooke Williams

