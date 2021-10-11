When Don and Lynda came to realtor Kimberly (Kim) Peine looking to relocate to Utah, they were facing a heart-breaking situation. Their adult daughter was battling cancer for the third time, and they were looking for a home close to hers where they could offer her family help and support.

“Kim drove us around for those two entire days,” reads the couple’s letter of appreciation. “She listened carefully to our needs and concerns—never rushing us, and always willing to show us another house when we just weren’t satisfied.”

Kim Peine and Karyn Luke, founders of K Group, recognize that the decision to buy a home is stressful, emotional and likely the biggest purchase of one’s life—even in more traditional circumstances. Making themselves available to clients, they say, is an important part of their job.

“We want to help as many people as we can to have a piece of the American dream,” says Karyn. “We know our industry expertise is vital, but we’ve tried to remember the most important part of any transaction is the human touch.”

Kim and Karyn were friends long before they were business partners. Entering the real estate industry, they each had a unique skill set to enhance their profession. “My work in sales and interior design and Kim’s background in banking led us to recognize an opportunity,” says Karyn. “We merged our strengths to create a different, full-service real estate team.”

K Group professionally stages each listing and uses proven marketing strategies to sell homes quickly. The team negotiates the purchase contract, arranges financing, oversees the inspections, handles all necessary paperwork and supervises the closing. “We do our homework, studying market trends and we have an incredible team of lenders and title professionals,” says Kim. “Most importantly, we think of our clients like family.”

2180 S. 1300 East #140, SLC

801-558-5063, 801-368-3430

kgrouputah.com

Instagram: @kgrouputah

Read more Women in Business here.