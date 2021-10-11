Designer Kristin Rocke’s magic lies in her ability to conjure solutions from thin air. Owner of the award-winning design firm K Rocke Design, she says her greatest challenge and deepest satisfaction comes from giving the client what they want before they know they want it.

“We work on entire homes from the ground up starting with interior architecture, materials and detailing all the way to finish details,” she says of her all-female leadership team. K Rocke is most experienced with new-build residences, energized by working with architects, contractors, and clients. Rocke adds that she also gets excited about remodels. “I’m a solutions person, and remodeling is all about unmasking ideas and solutions.”

However, with awards including “Top 10 Designers to Watch” by Traditional Home and features in Utah Style and Design, Luxe, House Beautiful, Florida Design, Boca Design, Park City magazine and The Salt Lake Tribune, K Rocke Interior Design has moved beyond merely problem-solving and into the realm of astonishment.

“You can find ideas on Pinterest, you can find solutions in magazines, but my clients want to be taken somewhere unexpected,” she says. Her art lies in tapping each one’s individuality and creating a space where form and function harmonize into an exuberant life. “A home and its contents are the ultimate manifestations of human expression. How we live influences who we are.”

While you’ll find K Rocke’s residential and hospitality work gracing numerous structures in Deer Valley, Park City and elsewhere statewide, it also boasts a coast-to-coast and international presence. Her team’s design work can be found in places as diverse as a renovated Manhattan apartment to the Rancho Santana resort in Nicaragua, five ski resort lodges, to the Lion’s Club and Audi Executive Club at the Rio Tinto Stadium.

In an industry saturated with creative minds, those who also possess a “get it done” ethos rise above, says Kristin, who attributes the firm’s success “during the best and worst of times” to both her team’s artistry and their dogged work ethic. “It’s part of what makes us truly stand out,” she says.

Kristin expanded her business to include Glass House, a curated boutique featuring unique, and unforeseen items to elevate tastes. Glass House sells original, ever-changing art, contemporary light fixtures, rugs and eye-catching baskets, pillows, vases and planters.

3910 S. Highland Dr., Millcreek

801-274-2720

krockedesign.com

Instagram: @krockedesign

