Libby Bauman, RN, says she loves being affiliated with a company run by women who understand their largely-women clientele–after all, women undergo approximately 87% of the minimally invasive cosmetic procedures administered in the United States, according to the American Med Spa Association’s 2019 Medical Spa State of the Industry Report.

“I love that SkinSpirit recognizes the unique role of women in this business and seeks to build careers,” she says. “We pride ourselves on hiring those with strong and specialized medical backgrounds, all of whom have the unique ability to empathize and understand those we serve.”

According to the American Med Spa Association, medical aesthetics is a uniquely women-run business both on the corporate side and on the treatment side, especially when compared to other industries in the medical field. “Women administer treatments, own practices, run advocacy groups and even oversee the companies that provide medical supplies to the practices. The women of the industry help create a level of empathy and understanding with their predominantly female patients that result in meaningful experiences for all involved.”

The certifications and degrees of the practitioners at SkinSpirit could fill a wall, and that makes a big difference, says Libby, an Aesthetic Nursing Specialist certified by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons with over 11 years of experience. She specializes in cosmetic injectables like Botox, Dysport and fillers and knows a weekend training seminar is no substitute for years of medical experience.

“SkinSpirit is a national company that prides itself not only on a highly-trained staff but one encouraged to experience treatments themselves and share their feedback with clients,” she says.”I can’t tell you what a difference that makes in terms of more favorable and beautiful, science-based results with far less pain.”

CEO and Co-Founder Lynn Heublein is an inspiration to Libby, whom she says transformed medical aesthetics into its own industry when she started Skinspirit in 2002. Together with M. Dean Vistnes, MD, Heublein grew the company from one location in Palo Alto, CA to 17 SkinSpirit locations in California, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Libby says she’s grateful to work for a company that takes care of its employees and values the work of its staff. Although the pandemic created challenges for Libby and others, SkinSpirit took care of them. “Many of us are head of household women and fully supporting our families,” she says. “SkinSpirit wanted to make sure we were looked after, and that means a lot.”

1160 E. 2100 South, SLC

385-343-5300

skinspirit.com

Instagram: @skinspirit

