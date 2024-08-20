Sandy’s Newest Italian-Inspired Restaurant is Scelto

Scelto’s Waleska Iglesias. Photo by Dan Campbell

No offense to chain restaurants (well, maybe a little), but when it comes to delivering stylish dining to our suburbs, they come up short. Way short. Enter Scelto, a new Italian restaurant in the heart of Utah. “We designed the space to be inviting and have a cool, downtown vibe that’s not found in the southeast part of the valley,” says co-founder Waleska Iglesias, who hired designers Gary Vlasik and Jamie Clyde to create the sleek and swanky decor she imagined for the Italian-inspired eatery.

Modern? Yes, but definitely not cold. Think warm and welcoming—but with an edge. “We decided to do something very unexpected, something elevated but not unapproachable,” Vlasik explains. The designers set the stage with dramatic black-painted walls and wainscotting executed in dark cobalt steel: “They bring in the mood and let other elements sing,” Vlasik says.

The ensemble of decorative performers includes everything from theatrical stones—terrazzo topping the bar and black marble on the reception desks—to shapely banquettes, chairs and booths costumed in velvets and a color mix of inky and French blues, terracotta and marigold. “The terrazzo inspired our color palette,” Clyde says.

Photo by Dan Campbell Photo by Dan Campbell Photo by Dan Campbell

Screen-like slatted wood walls in ash and burnt terracotta tones carve the interior into intimate bar and dining areas, allowing the ambiance to flow from space to space. Clouds of slatted walnut adorn the ceiling, and modern light fixtures perform like art as they illuminate the interior animated with framed ethereal art that visually pops against the dark walls. “Obviously, we love an eclectic mix,” Vlasik says with a laugh. Even a visit to the loos (teamed with a snazzy communal wash station) delivers surprising style. “Their dark colors, moody wallpaper and sparkling chandeliers cultivate an indulgent experience,” Clyde says.

Scelto—meaning chosen in Italian—not only describes the restaurant’s innovative menu but also the thoughtfully orchestrated design elements that make this Italian restaurant in Utah a special experience anytime. Iglesias explains, “Scelto is a great place to celebrate any occasion.”

If You Go…

Scelto, 849 E. 9400 South, Sandy, sceltoslc.com

