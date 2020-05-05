It’s more than simply Cinco de Mayo, today is #GivingTuesday as well. And for people and families who are the most vulnerable, who turn to our nonprofits for assistance—community health centers, food pantries and daycare centers—these organizations have been hit especially hard. Their increased demand is matched with the fact that most nonprofits rely on raising money through events and programs that have been canceled or postponed.
Consider these organizations (many have matching donors): #GivingTuesday
- Utah Food Bank
- Utah Community Action: Free Curbside Meals for Kids
- Quality Life Community: Free Yoga Classes for Cancer Patients and their Caregivers
- One Small Miracle: beonesmallmiracle.org
- Wasatch Community Gardens
- Neighborhood House: nationally accredited toddler, preschool, afterschool, and summer programs for children age 15 months to 12 years old. They also provide daycare and support services for adults.
According to the Community Foundation of Utah, a mid-March 2020 survey of Utah nonprofits showed:
- 75% will have significant operations impact
- 90% are canceling events and programming
- 67% are concerned about the increased budgetary strain
- 59% have cash reserves for fewer than six months