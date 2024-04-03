Congrats to James Beard Award Finalists in Utah: Ali Sabbah of Mazza and Nick Zucco of Urban Hill

The James Beard Foundation (JBF) just came out with their 2024 Restaurant and Chef Award Finalists. “The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards are one of five separate recognition programs of the James Beard Awards. The awards recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.”

We wrote about the semi-finalists from Utah in January, and when the list was winnowed down, we are delighted that we have two representatives as nominees for the Best Chef Mountain Region award. Salt Lake Magazine would like to send our heartfelt congratulations to Chef Ali Sabbah of Mazza and Chef Nick Zucco of Urban Hill.

Both are award-winning chefs locally and we are delighted to see them both get the national attention they deserve.

Ali Sabbah at Mazza Cafe – Best Chef Mountain Region

A nominee last year for the James Beard Awards, Ali Sabbah from Mazza is a pillar in our Salt Lake culinary community. A mentor to many a restaurant owner, and one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet, Ali brings Lebanese comfort food into a warm and always memorable dining experience.

Nick Zucco (L) at Urban Hill – Best Chef Mountain Region

Urban Hill has been open for just over a year, and Chef Nick Zucco has already made an impact on the Utah local dining scene. With a modern menu that is deceptively simple, he brings southwestern flavors to the mix as well. Urban Hill was one of our restaurants to watch at last year’s dining awards, and it is nice to see them fulfill their early promise. Stop in for dinner. But also, don’t miss out on brunch.

Other nominees for the Best Chef Mountain Region include:

Brandon Cunningham, Social Haus, Greenough, MT

Matt Vawter, Rootstalk, Breckenridge, CO

Penelope Wong, Yuan Wonton, Denver, CO

