Legendary Composer John Williams Joins Effort to Save Abravanel Hall

On Thursday, Musicians of the Utah Symphony shared a letter from composer John Williams (Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park), supporting the preservation of Abravanel Hall.

The planned Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) downtown development of a Sports, Entertainment, Culture and Convention (SECC) District has made the future uncertain for the famed symphony hall, which is also the home to the Utah Symphony. Neither Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, Salt Lake City officials nor SEG have given definitive answers as to what their current development plan will mean for the hall.

While the fate of Abravanel Hall hangs in the balance, an unofficial coalition, including the Musicians of the Utah Symphony, continues to coalesce to urge Salt Lake County to preserve the hall in its current location.

The newest member of their ranks is John Williams, the widely celebrated composer of such film scores as Star Wars and JAWS. In his letter, Williams recounts his experiences conducting at Abravanel Hall and celebrates the Utah Symphony as one of the finest orchestras in the United States.

“Abravanel Hall, with its elegant design and splendid acoustics, is a crown jewel in the cultural life of Salt Lake City,” writes Williams. “It is an iconic landmark of which all your fellow citizens can and should be justly proud. It must be preserved for future generations to enjoy.”

His letter reminds Salt Lake City of Abravanel Hall’s cultural and historical significance. Williams recorded “Call of the Champions” there, the musical theme for the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, with the Utah Symphony and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Members of the Utah Symphony responded with their admiration for Williams and gratitude for his support. Utah Symphony Concertmaster, Madeline Adkins, says, “The iconic American composer and conductor John Williams has had the opportunity to perform in all of the world’s top concert halls. It is an honor for Utah that he considers our magnificent Abravanel Hall to be among the finest—Maestro Williams has a true generosity of spirit, and we are so grateful for his support as we endeavor to preserve this beautiful space for future generations to enjoy.”

The preservation of Abravanel Hall has already garnered the support of the Utah American Institute of Architects, who stated emphatically, “Abravanel Hall is not a disposable building. It is not replaceable. And it is beloved.”

The members of Salt Lake City’s Planning Commission also agreed, recommending to the City Council and the Mayor that Abravanel Hall be preserved in its current location.

A petition bearing tens of thousands of signatures is also online, calling for Abravanel Hall to be saved.

For their part, the Musicians of Utah Symphony and the coalition of supporters of preserving Abravanel Hall are asking members of the public to contact their Salt Lake County Council and City Council representatives and urge them to save the hall.

John Williams’ full letter in support of preserving Abravanel Hall:

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,



I knew Maurice Abravanel, whom I admired greatly both as a person and as an artist, and I’ve been privileged on many occasions to conduct in his namesake concert hall in Salt Lake City, where I recorded my musical theme for the 2002 Olympic Winter Games with the Utah Symphony and your magnificent Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and where I conducted the Boston Pops Orchestra on several visits to your great city.



Abravanel Hall, with its elegant design and splendid acoustics, is a crown jewel in the cultural life of Salt Lake City. It is the home of the Utah Symphony, unquestionably one of our country’s finest orchestras. And it is an iconic landmark of which all your fellow citizens can and should be justly proud. It must be preserved for future generations to enjoy.



In our fast-moving technological age, great music performed by world-class orchestras before live audiences is a vital thread that binds us to our cultural past and to our collective future. This simply wouldn’t be possible without temples of music like Abravanel Hall. I urge you to preserve and protect this artistic treasure.

