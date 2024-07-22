Your Week Ahead: July 22 – July 28

Summer is in full swing and we have compiled a list of local events happening this week for you to enjoy. From Pioneer Day celebrations to outdoor movies and bar trivia, the city is as lively as ever. For even more events this week and throughout the month, visit our community events calendar!

Monday 07/22

What: Days of ’47 Rodeo

Where: Utah State Fairpark

When: 07/22 at 4:30 p.m.

The world’s only gold medal rodeo returns to the Fairpark this summer from 07/19 to 07/24. On night three of the rodeo, attendees can enjoy a petting zoo, pony rides, food trucks, vendors and exhibits no admission ticket required. Then, starting at 6 p.m., the main event begins with live music, drone and firework shows and more.

What: 2024 Float Preview Party

Where: Mountain America Expo Center

When: 07/22 at 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Meet the creators and technicians behind the 2024 Days of ’47 Parade floats before the general public. Vote for your favorite and enjoy entertainment, live bands clowns and more.

Tuesday 07/23

What: Night Star Jazz Orchestra

Where: the Gallivan Center

When: 07/23 at 7 p.m.

A family-friendly events that includes free ballroom dance lessons and a vibrant fun atmosphere of live jazz music.

Wednesday 07/24

What: Pioneer Day Drone Show

Where: Liberty Park

When: 07/24 at 10 p.m.

Celebrate pioneer day with a mesmerizing drone show that doesn’t pose a fire risk. The unique fusion of technology and artistry is fun for all ages and is free to attend. Food and beverages will be available from vendors throughout the park. The show begins at 10 p.m.

What: Pioneer Day at Layton City

Where: 437 N Wasatch Drive, Layton

When: 07/24 at 10 a.m.

Layton has put together a packed program of festivities all Pioneer Day. Highlights include a food truck rally, craft stations, and the annual Electric Light Parade beginning at 10 p.m.

What: Pioneer Days at This is the Place Heritage Park

When: 07/24 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The annual celebration of Pioneer Day returns to This is the Place Heritage Park complete with a parade, panning for gold, art and craft project and more. Find tickets here.

Thursday 07/25

What: Thursday Trivia

Where: Scion Cider

When: 07/25 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Scion’s weekly trivia event begins at 7 p.m. Grab a burger nextdoor at C9 market and settle in with a cold pour of local or national cider.

What: Yvie Oddly Meet & Greet and Book Signing

When: Under the Umbrella Bookstore

When: 7/25 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Meet legendary drag performer Yvie Oddly as she speaks about her new memoir All About Yvie: Into the Oddity.

What: Party on the Plaza

Where: Trolley Square

When: 07/25 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The summertime plaza series returns to Trolley Square featuring the Utah Fringe Festival, live music, food trucks and a beer garden from Moab Brewery.

What: Cottonwood Heights Butlerville Days

Where: Butler Park

When: 07/25-07/27

Butler Park transforms into a weekend-long carnival to celebrate Pioneer day. The three-day event features vendor booths, food trucks, carnival rides, firework shows, a parade and more.

Friday 07/26

What: Liberty Park Outdoor Film Series Presents: Robot Dreams

Where: Liberty Park, East Side of the Park

When: 07/26 at 8 p.m.

The Utah Film Center another exciting lineup of curated cinematic stories that is free and open to everyone. This Friday’s film is Robot Dreams, a film about a lonely Manhatten Dog that decides to build himself a robot companion.

What: A Chappel Roan-Inspired Sing-A-Long

Where: Ember SLC

When: 97/26 at 5 p.m.

Celebrate queer femininity, girly music and community at this Femininomenon sing-a-long. Dress up in your favorite Midwestern Princess fit and enjoy a night of dancing, along with local artists, food truck and more.

Saturday 07/27

What: Girl Dinner pop-up series |

Where: Publik Coffee Roasters, S W Temple St.

When: 07/27 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Experience an immersive dining pop-up cooked and curated by female chefs. You can also enjoy an array of vendor booths from nail art to piercings, tattoos and jewelry.

What: July Maker’s Market

Where: Second Summit Hard Cider

When: 07/27 at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Visit Second Summit for an artisan market, live music and food trucks. This is a 21+ event.

What: Wasatch Wildflower Festival

Where: Snowbird

When: 07/27

Held annually, the Wildflower Festival celebrates the beauty and ecological diversity of wildflowers in the Wasatch Mountains. Visit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to enjoy a self-guided wildflower walk hosted by Cottonwood Canyons Foundation.

What: Urban Arts Festival 2024

Where: The Gateway

When: 07/27 – 07/28

Utah’s largest free art festival features over 90 artist booths selling one-of-a-kind pieces for yourself and others. Guests can also enjoy a live mural painting, a car exhibit, and a pop up skate park.

Sunday 07/28

What: Blue & Brews

Where: Snowbasin

When: 07/28 at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Snowbasin’s Earl Lodge Patio offers one of the best settings for live music with a beautiful backdrop, local brews and delicious summer food. July 28ths show features Angie Petty + The Truth, and headliner Shamarr Allan.