Your Week Ahead: May 27 – June 2

Looking for a way to liven up your week ahead? Luckily, Utah has no shortage of exciting events to fill out your calendar. To help you make a selection, we’ve gathered a list of our favorite happenings around-town, from Memorial day tributes to farmer’s markets and garden parties. And don’t forget, June 1st marks the beginning of Pride month here in Salt Lake City. Celebrate with the annual Pride Rally and Festival, more on that below!

For even more events this week and throughout the month, visit our community events calendar!

Monday 05/27

What: Memorial Day Car Show + Tribute

Where: Veterans Memorial Park (1985 W 7800 S)

When: 05/27 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Celebrate veterans with a free ceremony and car show in West Jordan. The day of remembrance will also feature food trucks, a special guest speaker and community fun.

What: Draper Memorial Day Ceremony

Where: Draper City Park

When: 05/27 at 3 p.m.

Honor Americans in the military service with a free ceremony at the Gold Star Families Monument in Draper Park. The simple free service will begin with brief remarks followed by the playing of taps and a moment of silence.

What: 2024 Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival

Where: Soldier Hollow Legacy Park, Midway

When: 05/27 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

Enjoy the last day of this four-day dog-lovin’ festival. One of the foremost annual events of its kind in the world, the Sheepdog festival draws competitors from all over the world along with 13,000 spectators. Purchase tickets here.

Tuesday 05/28

What: Big Band Tuesday

Where: Gallivan Center

When: 05/28 at 7 p.m.

Big Band Tuesdays returns this summer at the Gallivan center. Bring your dancing shoes to participate in free ballroom dance lessons before music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday 05/29

What: Park City Farmer’s Market Opening Day

Where: First Time Lift Parking Lot

When: 05/29 at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shop an assortment of fresh and organic produce at the annual Park City Farmer’s Market.

What: A History of Drag in Utah

Where: Marmalade Branch, Salt Lake City Public Library

When: 05/29 at 6:30 p.m

QSaltLake Magazine presents a free show that highlights the history of Drag in Utah, from a drag show that traveled to small Utah towns in 1928 to Brigham Young’s 17th son singing live opera in full drag at ward houses and for the last birthday celebration of LDS Church president Lorenzo Snow.

Thursday 05/30

What: Ready to Hatch: A Garden Party for a Cause

Where: Tracy Aviary

When: 05/30 at 6 p.m to 9 p.m.

Tracy Aviary presents and adults-only garden party with artisan food and drink, live music, live action and close-up bird encounters. The event supports the Aviary’s Conservation Program, which uses research, outreach and conservation efforts to protect birds and their habitats.

What: Leo Libations—Spring Sippin’

Where: The Leonardo

When: 05/30 at 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m.

Guided by Wine Academy of Utah Sommelier Jim Santangelo, welcome the warm days of spring by pairing a lively selection of wines with a menu of strawberry and spinach salad, followed by pasta carbonara topped with fresh peas and pancetta, and finishing with delicious rhubarb sticky buns and clotted cream. Get your tickets here.

Friday 05/31

What: 16th Ogden Music Festival

Where: Fort Buenaventura

When: 05/31 to 06/02

Dig out the camping gear—it’s time for a musical staycation. The 16th annual Ogden Music Festival is back at Fort Buenaventura on May 31-June 2 with a stellar all-star lineup. The festival includes 27 musical acts over the three day event. It’s not all string bands (though there will be world-class bluegrass acts). @ofoam balances the lineup with other genres of the American roots canon like soul, blues, R&B, Afro-Mexican rhythms, folk, mariachi, funk, and disco. ⁠

Saturday 06/01

What: Drag Bingo with Matrons of Mayhem

Where: Bambara Restaurant inside Hotel Monaco

When: 06/01 at 12:30 p.m.

A family-friendly drag event put together to support the Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ people in Utah.

What: Farmer’s Market Ogden

Where: Historic 25th Street

When: 06/01 at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The beloved 25th street farmer’s market is back for the 2024 summer season. The 17-week market is packed with local produce, artisan, grocery and prepared food vendors. Shoppers can also enjoy live performances and interactive activities as they peruse the historic lane.

What: Pride March and Rally

Where: The Utah State Capitol

When: 06/02 at 10 a.m.

In partnership with Equality Utah, this free community activation will feature live music, entertainment, speeches and more. After the rally, participants march down to Washington Square Park to kick off day one of the Utah Pride Festival. Find a map of the rally here.

What: Utah Pride Festival 2024

Where: Washington Square Park

When: 06/01 at 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The annual Pride Festival begins June 1st with a full day of festivities including live drag performers, queer vendors, food trucks, activities and community engagement. Find the full festival lineup here.

Sunday 06/02

What: 10th Annual Green Pig Pride Block Party

Where: Green Pig

When: 06/02 at 11 a.m.

Green Pig has partnered with nonprofit IncludED United to offer a day of festivities, drag performances, live DJs and more.

What: Park Silly Sunday Market

Where: Main Street, Park City

When: 06/02 at 10 a.m.

The 18th season of Park Silly Sunday Market kicks off on June 2nd with an array of local vendors, artisans, produce, craft stations, live music and interactive performances.

What: Utah Pride Parade

Where: Downtown Salt Lake City

When: 06/02 at 10 a.m.

The biggest celebration of Pride happens in the streets of Salt Lake City. Experience the excitement and energy of our colorful city as parade participants march through the streets to promote visibility, acceptance and unity for all.

