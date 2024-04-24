Review: Katie Pruitt Mantras Tour

A welcoming vibe and a crowded house greeted Katie Pruitt at The Urban Lounge on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The Salt Lake City audience was among the first to hear new material from the Nashville-based folk-rocker’s sophomore album, Mantras.

Accompanied by a three-piece band, Pruitt opened with “Loving Her,” followed by the hot, rockin’ new singles, “White Lies, White Jesus, and You” and “Self-Sabotage.” In all, she played a powerful 15-song set from her two album catalog and captivated the crowd with her impressive vocal range.

Some of my favorites included “Phases Of The Moon,” a great new Neil Young-esque song, and the catchy “All My Friends.” She thrilled us with “My Mind’s a Ship” and “Worst Case Scenario” before ending the set with “Expectations.” For her encore, she played “Normal” and saved the best for last with a searing rendition of her signature torch song “Out Of The Blue.” The song resonated in my head for the rest of the evening.

Pruitt and her band sounded great all night (kudos to the venue’s sound engineer) and the Urban Lounge crowd listened intensely.

Photo by Colleen O’Neill.

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Jack Van Cleaf opened the evening with “Cowboy.” He brought along a bassist and electric guitar player to help him bring his musical poetry to life. His seven-song set included new material he just recorded in Texas including “Couch Potato,” where a banjo replaced the electric guitar. On “Easter Sunday” Pruitt joined him on stage for a duet. He ended his set with his heavily streamed Spotify hit “Rattlesnake.”

The night was more than just a concert. There was a celebratory vibe of love and acceptance in the room. As our state’s civic leaders assault our children with their culture war nonsense, it’s nice to experience a gathering of people who choose love over hate. I can’t think of a better way to embrace inclusion, compassion, and community than listening to Katie Pruitt’s beautiful music at The Urban Lounge.

Who: Katie Pruitt w/ Jack Van Cleaf

What: Mantras Tour

Where: Urban Lounge

When: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Info: theurbanloungeslc.com, www.katiepruitt.com, www.jackvancleaf.com

