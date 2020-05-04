Gastronomes are familiar with the Slow Food movement founded in Italy 34 years ago to promote fair, sustainable farming. Slow Flowers is a more recent spinoff of that idea: Instead of growing masses of hybrids hungry for artificial food and demanding plenty of pesticides before being shipped around the world, Slow Flowers promotes locally and sustainably grown blooms. Slow Flowers has a number of members in the Salt Lake area; many more growers farm this way on their own because they love to.

SLOW- GROWN Local flowers are

often grown, tended, harvested and arranged by one family. You know the hands that did the work and you can see the quality of that work. Such is the case with Felicia Sanchez, slow-flower farmer and founder of Apiana Blooms. This family-run flower farm is nestled near the Cottonwood Canyons and specializes in growing and arranging gorgeous, all-natural flowers—with blooms pollinated by their very own honey bees. apianablooms.com Find more local cut flowers at: utahflowerfarms.com slowflower.com savethebeesflowerco.com

“I love growing flowers because I was meant to grow things,” says Heather Griffiths of Wasatch Blooms. “I was meant to have my hands in the earth to grow beauty, community and contribute to my environment. By growing flowers, I create connections between people, bring back memories of loved ones and facilitate expressions of love and joy. It is my way to leave things better than I found them.”