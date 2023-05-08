Kilby Block Party 2023: Know Before You Go

As the temperatures start to rise and the days grow longer, we know that summer is just around the corner. And for many of us, that can only mean one thing—festival season! The much-anticipated Kilby Block Party is back, bringing with it a fresh lineup of the best indie bands that Salt Lake has to offer. To help you make the most of your time at the festival, here’s everything you need to know before you go.

What To Expect

There are a few things to keep in mind when attending the Kilby Block Party. Firstly, if you’ve attended the festival before, you can expect it to be much larger this year as it is being held at the Utah State Fair Park, the biggest venue the festival has ever used. This means larger crowds and longer lines.

Secondly, it’s important to bring water bottles to stay hydrated throughout the day. Personally, I recommend bringing a Camelbak. Remember to empty your water bottle before arriving, as there will be refill stations available at the festival. Also, keep in mind that there will be limited shade, so make sure to bring sunscreen!

Thirdly, use Uber! There will be limited parking and driving may lead to unwanted headaches. However, if you do choose to drive, keep in mind that there will be no re-entry once you leave the festival grounds, except for 3-day GA, VIP, and SUPER VIP ticket holders. Lastly, expect plenty of food trucks, booze and a whole lot of fun!

Festival Logistics

When and Where– The Festival’s gates open at 12pm and run till 10 pm each day. It’s located at the Utah State Fair Park, where there will be limited parking. You can purchase a ticket for the premium lot here, if not, the secondary lot is paid on-site and is first come first serve.

Wristbands– There will be two options to exchange your tickets for wristbands. If you want to skip the line you can receive your wristband on May 11th, from 5 pm to 9 pm at the following locations:

Kilby Court: 741 Kilby Court, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Blue Gene’s: 239 S. 500 E., Salt Lake City, UT 84102

The Depot: 13 N. 400 W., Salt Lake City, UT 84101

If these times and locations don’t work for you, you can always exchange your ticket for a wristband when you arrive at the festival.

North Entrance: 300 N. 1050 W.

East Entrance: 200 N. 1080 W.

Please do not lose your wristband! There are no exchanges and if you lose it and you will have to purchase another ticket.

Allowed Items– Like most festivals, there is a list of items that are permitted and prohibited for attendees to bring. To help you prepare, here are some of the items that you are allowed to bring with you:

Bags: The Kilby Block Party has specific guidelines regarding bags. Clear bags are permitted but must not exceed 12” x 12” x 6” in size. Alternatively, small bags that are not clear are also allowed but can only have one pocket and must not exceed 4.5” x 5.5” in size.

Water: Reusable water bottles and hydration packs are permitted but they must be empty when you arrive at the gates. However, there will be multiple areas at the venue where free water refills will be available

Other items permitted: Polaroid and Film cameras, e-cigs, strollers, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, earplugs and portable chargers.

For more festival logistics visit here!

The Lineup

Friday– Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Dominic Fike, Japanese Breakfast, Cuco, Remi Wolf, Lucius, Ritt Momney, Frankie Cosmos, Jean Dawson, Alice Phoebe Lou, Deerhoof, Westerman, Julie, Momma, NoSo, Miya Folick, The Plastic Cherries, Homephone and Sunhills.

Saturday– The Strokes, Run The Jewels, Hippo Campus, Caroline Polacheck, Goth Babe, Alex G, Osees, Weyes Blood, Gus Dapperton, Indigo De Souza, Dreamer Isioma, The Moss, Wallice, Tamino, Grave Ives, Tanukichan, Sunsleeper, Kipper Snack, Hi Again, Anais Chantal and Josh Doss & The Cancers.

Sunday– Pavement, Pixies, The Backseat Lovers, The Walkmen, Surf Curse, Duster, Faye Webster, Crumb, Ethel Cain, Wednesday, Kate Bollinger, Spill Tab, Mannequin Pussy, Deeper, Tolchok Trio, Worlds Worst, Fonteyn, Backhand and Musor.

Acts I’m Looking Forward To

Personally, I’m looking forward to Hippo Campus the most, performing Saturday at 6:25 to 7:25. If I were you I’d definitely go see them. I’m also looking forward to The Strokes (Saturday, 8:45-10:00) and the Pixies (Sunday, 7:45-8:45). Lastly, for all you Euphoria fans go see Elliot, better known as Dominic Fike, perform on Friday at 7:20 to 8:20. Happy festival-ing!

If you have yet to purchase your tickets, get them here!

Take a Look at Last Year’s Kilby Block Party

Photography by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography

We’ll be posting daily recaps of the festival on our site and socials, check back for all our thoughts throughout the weekend!

