2024 Kilby Block Party Lineup Drops

While you were sleeping, Christmas came early and S&S Presents has revealed its once-again jaw-dropping 2024 Kilby Block Party Lineup. What started as a literal block party outside of Kilby Court has grown into a three-day, dare we say palooza, with national appeal. The 2024 Kilby Block Party lineup’s main dopamine hits include LCD Soundsystem (the on-again-off-again dance music juggernaut), Postal Service, Vampire Weekend and Wu-Tang Clan. At this point, other power bands on the lineup like Death Cab for Cutie, Dinosaur Jr. and Courtney Barnett seem meh, no big deal—which makes the whole thing a really big deal. The full scope of the 2024 lineup is below.

So what about tickets? The festival, again at the Fairgrounds, runs May 10 to 12, 2024 for Kilby Court’s 25th Anniversary. For 2023, S&S got real cute with ticket prices and will start off sales with three-day passes only this year starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2024, at kilbyblockparty.com. Expect future announcements of single-day tickets and other configurations to come. And be sure to check back here to follow all of our coverage of the 2024 Kilby Block Party and explore our 2023 coverage.

Last year, (the increasingly inaccurately misnamed) Kilby Block Party, was the first at the expanded space of the Utah State Fairgrounds. Although we Salt Lakers can’t abide change, the fairground location turned out to be a fantastic idea with plenty of room to roam, massive stages and lots of shady spaces to take a break from the constant onslaught of music. (Although, we will not say the increase in beverage prices was a welcome addition.) The 2023 Kilby Block Party’s closing night has gone down in Salt Lake Concert Lore after the mid-set Pixies and their adoring crowd were chased away by a massive show of lightning and thunder. The die-hards, however, waited it out in various fairground barns and were rewarded with a (pardon the pun) thundering set by Pavement. Check our gallery of images from Day Three.

2024 Headliners (as above)

LCD Soundystem

The Postal Service

Vampire Weekend

2024 Kilby Block Party (equally impressive cast of “supporting” acts)

Wu-Tang Clan

Death Cab for Cutie (performing Transatlanticism)

Interpol

Jai Paul

Joanna Newsom

Belle and Sebastian

100 gecs

Dayglow

Courtney Barnett

TV Girl

Alvvays

Dinosaur Jr.

2024 Kilby Block Party (The Rest)

And, on the interstitial and side stages, comes a word salad of bands that surely someone has heard of: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Guided By Voices, Current Joys, Peach Pit, The Garden, Yves Tumor, Panchiko, Beach Fossils, Cautious Clay, Bombay Bicycle Club, Ty Segall, Pond, Yoke Lore, Yellow Days, Ginger Root, Andy Shauf, Slow Pulp, Petey, CSS, Ekkstacy, Yot Club, Krooked Kings, Choir Boy, Luna Li, Hemlocke Springs, Lomelda, Blondshell, Odie Leigh, Royel Otis, Abby Sage, Horse Jumper Of Love, Malcolm Todd, Fazerdaze, Model/Actriz, Arcy Drive, Annie DiRusso, TAGABOW, Water From Your Eyes, Joanna Sternberg, Kara Jackson, Gustaf, Hana Vu, 26fix, Little Moon, Blue Rain Boots, Sculpture Club, Nicole Canaan, Daytime Lover, Drusky, Body Of Leaves, Boyfriend Sushi Town, Persona 749 and….. (WHEW!) Bobo.

2023 Kilby Block Party Coverage from Salt Lake Magazine

