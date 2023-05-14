Kilby Block Party Day Two

Despite the rain causing a few minor setbacks, the Kilby Block Party crew persevered and ensured that the show went on for the second day of the fesitival on Saturday, May 14, 2023. Shades of Woodstock?

Highlights of the Day

The festival truly kicked off with an electrifying performance by Goth Babe. Their inventive antics, including tossing a blown-up watermelon floaty into the crowd and inviting an audience member to ride it, set the tone for an unforgettable performance. Caroline Polacheck, Gus Dapperton and The Moss were also massive hits drawing in huge crowds. While Hippocampus delivered their highly anticipated performance, the former fell flat for me, lacking the energy and excitement of other acts. Overall, The Strokes definitely stole the show with their stunning visuals and unparalleled stage presence, cementing their position as the night’s top act.

My Day at Kilby

Day two of the festival proved to be a lot more enjoyable than the previous day, thanks to the larger crowds, more artists that matched by preferences and an overall better atmosphere. Although, earlier in the evening, if you had asked me to name my favorite performer, I would have undoubtedly said Goth Babe. However, it was the lesser-known group, Osees, that truly stole the show for me. Despite being unfamiliar with their music prior to the event, I decided to give them a chance and it turned out to be the best decision I made all night. In my opinion, their performance was the highlight of the entire event.

Super stoked for Sunday, let’s make the most of our final day and go all out in style!

