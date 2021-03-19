The Ely Garage on the corner of Heber Ave. and Park Ave. dutifully served as the Kimball Art Center’s home for decades after opened in 1976. Its weathered brick façade became the iconic representation of Park City’s artistic hub. But for the past five years the Kimball Art Center has been in flux, residing in a temporary home as the Arts and Culture District—the proposed permanent future site for Kimball—slowly takes shape. With the District’s timeline uncertain, the Kimball Art Center is opening the doors to a new temporary location on Kearns Blvd. at that the YARD.

The new site, which is housed inside a reimagined warehouse at 1251 Kearns Blvd, has over 9,000 square feet comprising four gallery spaces, four education spaces and an event café space. Though Kimball 3.0 at the YARD is yet another temporary home, Art Center staff envision it as an important step towards helping craft the ideal permanent home while continuing its mission in making art accessible to everyone in the community through myriad education programs and exhibitions.

“The YARD is where we will further unveil our vision to the community-at-large and invite exhibitions that connect with national dialogues in both dynamic and meaningful ways,” says Aldy Milliken, executive director of Kimball Art Center, via a press release. “And, it is where the Kimball will evolve to its future self as its forever home is envisioned, funded and developed.”

After a special exhibition for members on March 17 and a weekend of private tours, the Kimball Art Center will open for to the public on Tuesday, March 23. Admission is free, but complimentary timed entry reservations will be required to ensure appropriate social distancing guidelines are adhered to. Reservations can be made by online here.

The opening exhibition, When Evening Has Passed and Tomorrow Comes, features four internationally renowned artists—ruby onyinyechi amanze, Nicola López, Cauleen Smith and Saya Woolfalk—expressing their vision of a better future though experimental film, drawing and printmaking. Attendees are transported into these new worlds with an invitation to dream about a more ideal existence that can only manifest it we believe it possible. The exhibition will run from March 23 to June 13.

