K-recipe offers Korean food favorites deli-style

The classic deli meal has saved us all at some point. Grabbing a salad or two before a potluck (or when we are too exhausted to cook) is a tradition. Now, the local deli offers even more variety with K-Recipe. Everything is packaged in convenient to-go containers—kimchi, soups, proteins and sides—ready to eat.

Eunsuk and Seungho Lee of K- Recipe. Photo by Adam Finkle

Meet ‘Mom and Pop’

K-Recipe is owned by the wife-husband team of Eunsuk and Seungho (Scott) Lee. The couple came to the United States in 2010, when Seungho was brought on as an expert in his field. He left the company in 2017, and they decided to move to Utah in mid-2018. “I thought Utah may have more opportunity,” Seungho says. “I thought, ‘this is a growing state.’ That’s why we decided to come. We didn’t know what we would do yet.” Then, it came to them.

In Korea, to-go eateries are ubiquitous, as are convenience stores where the deli food is as good as any anything you’ll find in a restaurant. Eunsuk and Seungho opened their deli inside Chinatown Supermarket in April 2020, and the timing was perfect. “We wanted to start a personal business. This type of business is popular in South Korea,” says Seungho. “I thought it would be good in the Chinatown market. During COVID, people liked being able to come in and grab a few things to go.” Now, they keep coming back.

Eunsuk explains, “I studied cooking in college. And then, I was an assistant professor teaching students to cook. The main recipes are mine and are very traditional.”

“She is a very good cook,” Seungho proudly chimes in.

Photo by Adam Finkle Classic gimbap (“gim” meaning seaweed, and “bap” meaning rice) is made fresh daily with vegetarian ingredients. Photo by Adam Finkle

If You Go

K-Recipe is located inside Chinatown Supermarket at 3390 S. State St., South SL 801-368-2018

