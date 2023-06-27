Search
HomeEat & Drink

Where to Find Korean Desserts in Utah

Lydia Martinez
Lydia Martinez

Don’t miss out on these small, shareable bites for dessert.

Hodu-Gwaja—’Walnut’ Cookies 

Named for their walnut shape, the exterior is crispy and almost buttery, and the interior is stuffed with a sweet paste. It is debated whether it qualifies as a cookie, a mini cake, or a pastry. SanFran Burritos N Fry’z version, Ok-Hodu, is stuffed with red bean or sweet potatoes. Red bean paste is made with adzuki beans that are boiled, mashed, and lightly sweetened. They taste almost like a sweet crepe. 

Bungeo-ppang

Fish-shaped pastries made with a waffle-like batter, the name means “carp bread.” They seem to have originated in Japan as Taiyaki and are sold in both countries as street food. They are filled with a sweet paste, usually red bean or sweet potato but sometimes custard or chocolate. San Fran’s Mini Taiyaki are smaller bite-sized versions of the original, and they fill them with red bean paste or custard. 

House-Made Persimmon Punch 

Korean persimmon punch (Sujeonggwa) is made by simmering fresh ginger, cinnamon sticks, black sugar and dried persimmons together for several hours. It comes out sweet, without being sticky or overpowering, with a hint of spice. It makes for a perfect digestif to end your meal. Get the punch.

See more stories like this and all of our food and drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah. 

Lydia Martinez
Lydia Martinezhttp://www.saltlakemgazine.com
Lydia Martinez is a freelance food, travel, and culture writer. She has written for Salt Lake Magazine, Suitcase Foodist, and Utah Stories. She is a reluctantly stationary nomad who mostly travels to eat great food. She is a sucker for anything made with lots of butter and has been known to stay in bed until someone brings her coffee. Do you have food news? Send tips to lydia@saltlakemagazine.com
Previous article
Beltex Whole-Hog Butchery Class

Similar Articles

Beltex Whole-Hog Butchery Class

Eat & Drink Greg Brinkman -
What is it like to break down an entire hog? Take a class at Beltex Meats and find out from start to finish, nose to tail.

Coastal Japanese Portland + Mountain Man Cuisine at Takibi Pop-up at the Sundance Owl Bar

Eat & Drink Lydia Martinez -
Notable Portland restaurant, Takibi hosts pop up at the Sundance Mountain Resort Owl Bar in a mix of Northwest meets the Mountains.

Most Popular

Follow us on Instagram @slmag

© 2022 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Webaholics
MORE STORIES
Eat & Drink

Beltex Whole-Hog Butchery Class

Greg Brinkman - 0