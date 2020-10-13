The K. Rocke Design team continues to be innovative and imaginative—they are inspired by their clients to develop some of Utah’s most unique and beautiful spaces. As our world and the way we go about our daily life changes, they strive to really listen. The K. Rocke team recognizes the importance of making the most of your surroundings, and that your life and style can be brought together in the most harmonious way. Principal and owner Kristin Rocke says, “As originative designers, we are most happy and energized in the collaborative process with our clients in manifesting the home of their dreams.”

GLASSHOUSE

Bringing local artistry and vibrant influence to interiors, so many points of interest come together to bring your home to life. Glass House is a gift-finding paradise, from contemporary art, light fixtures, rugs and eye-catching gift baskets—this retail shop and expanded online store brings it all together.

www.glasshouseslc.com @glasshouseslc

K. Rocke Design started with the desire to elevate interiors by pairing the finest finishes with true free- dom in design. K. Rocke is not subject to a particular furniture company, architecture firm or individual builder, which opens up new and exciting possibilities. Their team provides a wide and diverse background, always growing and learning by taking on new challenges, never looking backward. Kristin says, “As leaders, we are the ‘get it done’ type of people, and our hard work is coupled with talent and taste. In an industry packed full of creative people, it’s part of what makes us truly stand out.”

With an impeccable portfolio and over 17 years as an NCIDQ Interior Designer, Kristin Rocke has noticed that this year the trend is noticeably more toward multiple residences. “Our clients trust us to push the envelope and take them somewhere unexpected, knowing that each project ultimately represents their individuality,” she says, “Our women-led team is continually paying attention to what’s going on around us to discover the ideal design for our clients.” Kristin says, “The most rewarding part of excellent design is in its final presentation when all components come magically together, bringing out both the best in the home and those living there.”