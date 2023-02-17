First Bite: La Cevicheria

When you think of ceviche, you probably don’t think of Mexican food. Well, the folks at La Cevicheria in downtown SLC want to change your mind. They have plenty of your Mexican favorites, but you do yourself a disservice if you don’t try at least one of their stellar ceviche dishes. Give them a shot, and they will convince you that Mexican ceviche is where it’s at.

We stopped by on a chilly afternoon for an early dinner, walking out of the cold and into a tropical oasis. The restaurant is brightly lit and colored, just like you might expect in a Mexican beach town. With a lively soundtrack to keep the energy just upbeat enough but not so loud you can’t hear your dining companion. After the bitter cold we’ve had the last few weeks, it was a welcome reprieve.

The service was some of the most attentive and fun I’ve experienced in ages. They obviously care about their customers and their food. Jordan was delightfully helpful and made some excellent recommendations, and I will echo those here. The Tacos Baja Fish and the Avocado Tuna Ceviche were stellar.

Photo by Lydia Martinez

Speaking of food, I may be a bit of a sucker for octopus in all its forms. We did not try the octopus ceviche this go around, but I can guarantee I will return to try it. We did, however, opt for the Pulpo Zarandeado, a grilled octopus dish served on top of a citrus and greens salad dressed with a magical special sauce and pico on the side. Grilled to perfection, it rivals any of the octopus dishes in the valley. I will be back for this.

While the Avocado Tuna Ceviche was excellent, the Ceviche La Cevicheria was also some of the best I’ve had here in the city. Fresh salmon and tuna marinated in lime juice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and cucumbers with the house vinaigrette. All the ceviches are served with fresh, in-house-made tortilla chips perfectly fried to complement and support the ceviche.

The Tacos Baja Fish were your classic fish tacos. Perfectly breaded and fried, covered in a delicious homemade avocado and chipotle dressing with purple cabbage and pico. If you don’t add the pickled onions, you are missing out.

They have a solid selection of Mexican and local beers and some fantastic Tequilas. We opted for a Horchata De Fresa and Café De Olla instead on this trip. The strawberry horchata was refreshing despite the cold just feet away, so I opted for the Mexican spiced coffee. Their coffee with Mexican spices, chilis, and just a touch of sweetness may have convinced me to change up my own coffee brewing routine.

Photo by Lydia Martinez

If you are in the downtown vicinity, swing by for lunch, or grab a bite before hitting up your favorite watering hole after work. I promise you; you won’t be disappointed.

