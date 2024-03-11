At-home Laser Hair Removal vs. Professional—Which is Better?

When it comes to removing unwanted hair, don’t be left to your own devices! At-home laser hair removal seems convenient, but there are major differences between DIY at-home and professional in-clinic laser hair removal.

At-home hair removal with permanent results in the comfort of your own home? Sounds amazing and easy—but is it? These devices claim to be cheaper and offer the same results as professional laser hair removal. Before you try them and potentially throw away your money, see what the experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal in Salt Lake City think about the differences between professional laser hair removal and at-home hair removal devices.

What are the results from at-home devices vs. professional laser hair removal?

At-home hair removal devices typically use an actual laser (diode) or intense pulsed light (IPL), often confused with laser technology, so the results from an at-home device can be lackluster. The intensity is low, and the small treatment areas take a long time to treat and see results. The results you do see are often patchy because of the treatment inconsistencies.

On average, there’s about a 70% reduction in unwanted hair after three months of using IPL and diode devices at home. Typically, hair will grow back once you stop using at-home devices, and there’s no guarantee that users will see results.

Professional laser hair removal uses true laser light to target the hair follicle, which is

exceptionally stronger than the strength of at-home devices. The pigment in the follicle absorbs the laser light and overheats, which destroys the follicle so hair can’t grow back. When performed correctly, results from professional laser hair removal are permanent—in seven to 10 treatments, most Milan Laser clients are 95%+ hair-free.

Is at-home laser hair removal safe?

With at-home devices, you’re on your own. There’s no medical supervision or provider to help if something goes wrong. IPL and diode devices carry a high burn risk, especially if there’s a user error. At-home laser hair removal devices can also cause eye damage. Most of these devices don’t include goggles or protective eyewear.

At Milan Laser Hair Removal, all providers are medical professionals, and every clinic has strict safety protocols with oversight from medical doctors. Protective eyewear is always used during treatments, and necessary precautions are taken to avoid complications. All Milan Laser Hair Removal providers are extensively trained to operate the lasers.

Who can use at-home hair removal devices?

Everyone has a higher chance of burning with at-home devices due to user error, but

deeper skin tones have an even greater burn risk. Some devices will even lock the user

out—rendering the device completely unusable—if the skin tone isn’t compatible. IPL devices aren’t as sophisticated as real lasers at distinguishing between the pigment in the skin and hair, which makes them unsafe for anyone who doesn’t have very fair skin and dark hair. Professional laser hair removal is the only safe option for all skin tones. Also, most at-home devices cannot be used for facial hair removal.

Places like Milan Laser can safely treat almost any body area by utilizing a customized

treatment plan for each client. Some lasers, such as the Candela GentleMax Pro used at

Milan Laser, include two laser technologies to treat all skin tones—the Nd: YAG for deeper skin tones and the Alexandrite for lighter skin tones.

How expensive is laser hair removal compared to at-home devices?

An at-home device is indeed cheaper upfront than laser hair removal. But let’s break this down: the average cost for IPL can be between $300 and $600. However, batteries die, and technologies malfunction. There are add-ons you need to purchase that enhance your treatments. And even after all of that, you’re not guaranteed results. Any results you do see will require continued use to keep.

Laser hair removal, on the other hand, is a one-time expense for permanent results. At Milan Laser, the Unlimited PackageTM comes with every body area purchased, so there are no hidden fees, and you get all the treatments you need for life. So if hormones change or new follicles become active down the road, you’ll touch-ups with no additional cost.

Professional laser hair removal may be your best bet!

These areas require multiple sessions, depending on the device’s battery life. Many areas, such as the lower legs, the back of the neck, and the back, are hard to reach and will yield better results when treated by a laser hair removal professional. Laser hair removal treatments for multiple body areas can be done quickly, often over a lunch break. For lower legs and underarms, treatments are only 30 minutes!

Professional laser hair removal ensures all treatments are safe and effective for all skin tones, with tailored options for all clients. Providers like Milan Laser have medical oversight in a judgment-free environment with care for you and your safety.

Don't be tempted by the promising lure of at-home devices! Call the experts at Milan Laser at 833-NO-RAZOR, or visit a local laser hair removal expert at any of Milan Laser's Salt Lake City locations conveniently located in Bountiful, Orem, Riverdale, and Sandy.

