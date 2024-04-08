Latte Photo Art at Bix Bakery and Cafe

Ever wanted your cat’s face recreated in latte art? Want to pop the question via coffee? Or need a new caffeinated profile photo for the ‘gram? Bix Bakery and Cafe has you covered.

Latte art has been around for a while but new coffee printing machines have arrived on the scene to do what no barista ever could: print a photo-realistic recreation of any image you want on your coffee while you wait.

Photo by Lydia Martinez

Bix Cafe is the first spot in Utah to offer up the trend. Owner Lavanya Mahate explains the process, “There is a QR code at the counter where you scan and then upload a picture from your phone or take a selfie and upload it,” she says. “You push send, and it goes to the machine, and the barista prints it on any coffee or hot chocolate that has foam.” The ink is made ith coffee grounds or carrots. So it’s 100% edible ink.

When asked why she brought the concept to Utah, Lavanya says, “It’s just a moment of joy for people. I think that goes with our tagline: choose joy every day. It may not be this huge trip to Italy or something super expensive. You can find joy in little things every day, and I feel like this lives up to that concept.”

NOTE: The printed latte art is extra to cover the cost of the ‘ink’.

Go and spring some joy!

