Photo by Adam Finkle/Styled by Brooklyn House

Layer It On Me: Fall Style

Brooklyn House
Brooklyn House

We all know the struggle of getting dressed in the morning during Utah autumns—deciding whether to bundle up in the morning and overheat in the afternoon or take the risk that the morning chills become comfortable later. That’s the beauty of transitional styling. You can overlap the summer wardrobe you just built up with the comfy-cozy fall favorites that you’ve been dying to pull out. The best way to get your closet ready for season? Bring out those boots, sweaters, and jackets and layer them over your summer basics for the perfect transitional fall style.

fall style
Photo by Adam Finkle/Styled by Brooklyn House

Bellerose Dosany Cardigan, $192, The Children’s Hour, SLC
Boss Crop Tee, brindle, $42, Albion Fit
Basic Tee, bamboo white, $32, Albion Fit
Katie Waltman Gold Ball Necklace, $300, Amy Boutique, Holladay
Atwyld Cosmonaut Fleece Jacket, $289, The Stockist, SLC
Mother Denim Hiker Hover, Slay It With Flowers, $268, Koo De Ker, SLC
Gucci Boots, $1099, Name Droppers, SLC

fall style
Photo by Adam Finkle/Styled by Brooklyn House

Miou Muse Cardigan, $64, Koo De Ker, SLC
Basic Tee, bamboo white, $32, Albion Fit
Long Sleeve Tee, white and navy stripe, $48, Albion Fit
Stutterheim Mosebacke Opal Jacket, $355, The Stockist, SLC
Red Wing Heritage Classic 6-Inch Moc, $310, The Stockist, SLC
Brixton Victory Trouser Short, $65, The Stockist, SLC
Louis Vuitton Handbag, $799, Name Droppers, SLC
Louis Vuitton Bracelet, $599, Name Droppers, SLC

Brooklyn House
Brooklyn House
