Layer It On Me: Fall Style

We all know the struggle of getting dressed in the morning during Utah autumns—deciding whether to bundle up in the morning and overheat in the afternoon or take the risk that the morning chills become comfortable later. That’s the beauty of transitional styling. You can overlap the summer wardrobe you just built up with the comfy-cozy fall favorites that you’ve been dying to pull out. The best way to get your closet ready for season? Bring out those boots, sweaters, and jackets and layer them over your summer basics for the perfect transitional fall style.

Photo by Adam Finkle/Styled by Brooklyn House

Bellerose Dosany Cardigan, $192, The Children’s Hour, SLC

Boss Crop Tee, brindle, $42, Albion Fit

Basic Tee, bamboo white, $32, Albion Fit

Katie Waltman Gold Ball Necklace, $300, Amy Boutique, Holladay

Atwyld Cosmonaut Fleece Jacket, $289, The Stockist, SLC

Mother Denim Hiker Hover, Slay It With Flowers, $268, Koo De Ker, SLC

Gucci Boots, $1099, Name Droppers, SLC

Photo by Adam Finkle/Styled by Brooklyn House

Miou Muse Cardigan, $64, Koo De Ker, SLC

Basic Tee, bamboo white, $32, Albion Fit

Long Sleeve Tee, white and navy stripe, $48, Albion Fit

Stutterheim Mosebacke Opal Jacket, $355, The Stockist, SLC

Red Wing Heritage Classic 6-Inch Moc, $310, The Stockist, SLC

Brixton Victory Trouser Short, $65, The Stockist, SLC

Louis Vuitton Handbag, $799, Name Droppers, SLC

Louis Vuitton Bracelet, $599, Name Droppers, SLC

While you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.