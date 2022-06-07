Laziz Kitchen Opens Second Location in Midvale

A second location of Laziz Kitchen has debuted in a clean, bright space in Midvale that was the former home of Curry Up Now. The contemporary Lebanese cuisine served as the new Laziz largely mirrors the offerings of the original location in the Central Ninth neighborhood, which debuted in 2017.

That said, several concessions to a more family-friendly menu are in place. In effect, the already-solid and crowd-tested fare offered to adults remains, while kids are likely to be satisfied by items like chicken fingers, sliders and a grilled cheese sandwich.

The new iteration of the restaurant also sees a new arrangement within the ownership and management team, as Laziz is moving into a mode of growth, with hopes for additional sit-down spaces, as well as an emphasis on growing a packaged food lineup.

The original owners, Moudi Sbiety and State Senator Derek Kitchen, remain. Sort of. Kitchen will remain an active presence at the Laziz locations, while Sbiety (whose recipes are at the heart of Laziz’s menu) is moving into a consultancy role as he spends more time in Lebanon. Joining the ownership team are Blake and Jennifer Hannon, who worked with the founders on the package side of the business; and John Netto, who, along with family members, owns Curry Up Now (which remains in operation at 152 E. 200 South).

The blended approach, Blake Hannon says, added to the excitement of putting the new space together.

Food at Laziz Kitchen (Photo courtesy Laziz Kitchen)

“All of us helped put this together,” he says. “We’re all feeling a lot of emotion.”

The space, which is found in a busy corridor of multi-use developments, will cater to those shopping nearby, as well as residents of nearby apartment and condo complexes, Hannon believes.

“Fort Union has always been the epicenter of shopping in this area,” he says, adding that “we love the office and residential mix” of the growing area.

Laziz Kitchen, which emphasizes fresh ingredients and healthy approaches to menu additions, stands in contrast to the multiple chain options nearby. Protein-based meals, as well as vegetarian and vegan options are available.

Appetizers and shareable dips include beet dip, baba ghannouj, and, of course, hummus, alongside cauliflower florets (a popular house favorite) and sweet potato fries. Entrees include wraps and salad bowls with multiple protein choices, along with lamb and falafel burgers. A variety of shareable plates bridge the gap for the undecided among us, with the grape leaves an obvious choice. The real pick on the dessert menu is a beignet plate featuring three sauces, each tastier than the next.

Packaged foods from Laziz Kitchen are available at Harmons.

If You Go

1076 Fort Union Blvd., Midvale

lazizkitchen.com

801-849-8887

Current hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday noon-8 p.m.

912 Jefferson St., SLC

801-441-1228

