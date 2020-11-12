Born in New York, Lisa Barlow has been living in Utah for over 20 years. As the owner of LUXE marketing company and various businesses including VIDA tequila, she considers herself “Mormon 2.0” as she is not one to adhere to all of the traditional and strict Mormon rules. Lisa attended BYU with Heather and has been best friends with Meredith for years. Married to her husband John with two children, she seemingly has it all but struggles with her quest for perfection when her unrealistic standards start impacting her friendships.

