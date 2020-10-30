Live PC Give PC is back on Friday, November 6 2020. The annual day of giving is more crucial than ever as community groups throughout the state have been challenged by the pandemic and rely on public funding to fulfill their missions. Because of the aforementioned global scourge, the event will look a little different than in past years, but organizers with the Park City Community Foundation are still confident area residents and visitors will rally to support myriad good causes.

In 2019 Live PC Give PC raised nearly $2.5 million from a total of 5,102 donors for a variety of nonprofit programs. For this year, the tenth anniversary of the collective philanthropic effort, the Park City Community Foundation aims to up both of those numbers to aid in COVID-19 stabilization and recovery.

What is typically a 24-hour all-out push will look a little different this year. While virtual, online giving has long been a trademark of Live PC Give PC, a visible community presence with orange-clad volunteers throughout the town has been a hallmark that will be less present in 2020. You’ll still be able to donate in person with volunteers posting up at various area businesses, but you can skip the hassle and anxiety of in-person interaction by donating online here. Browse the participating nonprofit organizations to find one that that’s meaningful to you. Whether that’s helping animal welfare through Canines with a Cause, backing local arts through the Egyptian Theatre or supporting survivors of family violence and abuse with Peace House, you’ll find hundreds of participating organizations in need of your support.

Also missing this year will be the much-loved traditional Live PC Give PC party. The feel-good festivities as the evening wraps up may be gone, but in its place is a socially-distanced parade through town as part of a revised schedule. The parade will wind through town from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and all are encouraged to come check it out and cheer from the curb. It’ll be a Friday afternoon in the fall, so don’t hesitate to mix up a spiced warm beverage of your choosing with which to cheer on parade as it passes by.

Don’t let 2020 put the kibosh on a good time for a good cause. Make Live PC Give PC your own, and keep community nonprofits funded and doing their thing through tough times.

