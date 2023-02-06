Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Logan Chocolate Festival

On Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 PM, chocolate lovers from across Northern Utah and Southern Idaho will once again gather at the Riverwoods Conference Center in Logan to celebrate the 36th Annual Logan Chocolate Festival. Volunteers are maintaining the chocolate festival tradition in support of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah (PPAU) and the Logan Health Center.

The evening will feature a wide range of chocolates and desserts. Those interested in preparing an entry for the festival can enter cakes, cookies, brownies, chocolates, or other unique desserts in the “potpourri” category. At the festival’s Premier Showcase (where I’ll be volunteering as a server) you can indulge in creative chocolate offerings by local pastry chefs, chocolatiers, restaurateurs, caterers, community groups and culinary artisans. A small group of judges will select the best offering from each category and festival participants get to vote for their favorite entries. You can also bid on a tasty selection of desserts in the silent auction and contest-winning entries will be available during the popular live auction. There’ll also be an online auction featuring various non-dessert items and culinary experiences.

The Highline Drifters, a local favorite Americana band, will provide a rockin’ atmosphere for this confectionary jamboree. So wash away those winter blues with chocolate, mountain music and assorted adult beverages.

“We’re ready and excited to be back at Riverwoods to share our love of great chocolate and support for Planned Parenthood with our friends in the community,” said Nancy Sassano, Chair of the Chocolate Festival Committee.”

Tickets for the event are $10 and include a punch card for 10 tasting samples of your choosing. Additional punch cards are also available for an additional fee. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. For advance ticket purchasing or for more information about the event visit www.thechocolatefest.com

What: 36th Annual Chocolate Festival (a PPAU fundraiser)

Where: Riverwoods Conference Center in Logan

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, @ 6:30 PM

Tickets and info: www.thechocolatefest.com

